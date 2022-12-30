Where was Netflix's White Noise shot? Filming locations of Adam Driver's new film explored

Adam Driver starrer White Noise was recently released on Netflix. The movie, which has been appreciated for its screenplay, direction, acting, music, cinematographer, and stunning locations, was primarily filmed in the American state of Ohio, with some scenes in Georgia and California.

To film White Noise, director Noah Baumbach scouted several locations across the USA. The movie is set in the 1980s, so the sites had to be accurate to match the ethos of that era.

Alongside Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle also star in the film. Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others appear in supporting roles.

The Hope Memorial Bridge was shut for a day to film White Noise

The principal photography of the movie began back in June 2021 under the working title Wheat Germ. Some of the most important scenes were shot in Lorain County in the northwestern region of Ohio.

Places like downtown Wellington and around Herrick and Main Street were turned into 1980s signage and Wizard Records. A few scenes were also shot around Oberlin's South Cedar and Forest Streets.

Cuyahoga County, the second most populous city, was a filming location for many scenes. This was mainly done around Severance Town Center at 3640 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Hope Memorial Bridge and Downtown Cleveland also served as pivotal filming sites for the movie.

Noah Baumbach used some very specific locations in Cleveland to shoot the movie. These included: The University of Akron, Ashtabula Pine Lake Raceway and Trail Riding, Cleveland Heights, The College of Wooster, Wellington, Oberlin, Dorset, Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Kent State University, and Perry Town.

Some records indicated that the cast and crew members of White Noise set up a camp in the Bay Area in northern California. San Leandro, a city in California’s Alameda County, is one of the primary filming locations of the movie.

Parts of the movie were also shot in Sandersville, Georgia. The area is mostly known for its lush greenery, rolling hills, and swamplands.

What is White Noise about?

Set in 1984, White Noise narrates the story of Prof. Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his family. While things are seemingly ordinary, Jack is constantly tormented by the anxiety of death. This phenomenon even takes over his wife, Babette. Throughout the film, we see him and his family escape the jaws of death several times.

His condition only worsens when a cataclysmic train accident casts a cloud of chemical waste over the town. White Noise's description, according to its YouTube trailer, reads:

''At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.''

Noah Baumbach and Adam Driver have collaborated before in the 2019 film Marriage Story, which received six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The movie is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. Noah Baumbach, David Heyman, and Uri Singer serve as their producers, with music helmed by Danny Elfman.

It was released in select cinemas on November 25, 2022, before its OTT release on Friday, December 30, 2022, by Netflix.

