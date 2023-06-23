Where was No Hard Feelings shot? Filming locations of Jennifer Lawrence's comedy movie explored

No Hard Feelings finally hit the theaters today, on June 23. American actor Jennifer Lawrence's maiden release of this year, the movie marks her first theatrical outing as a protagonist in four years after her 2018 film, Red Sparrow.

Helmed by Gene Stupnitsky in his second feature directorial, the R-rated comedy has received mixed or average critical reviews, with most hailing Lawrence’s skilled comedic performance. The story has been penned by John Phillips and Stupnitsky and is the latter’s fourth film as a writer.

As per the synopsis, the s*x comedy is about:

“Maddie Barker (Lawrence), a young woman working as an Uber driver in Montauk, New York, is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. She accepts an unusual Craigslist posting in which her new employers are parents who have noticed that their introverted 19-year-old son Percy is showing no interest in dating or having s*x. In exchange for a Buick Regal, Maddie agrees to become their son's "girlfriend," "date his brains out," and help him to join adult life before going off to college.”

Lawrence aside, the Sony Pictures Releasing backed movie also has Andrew Barth Feldman as 19-year-old Percy, Matthew Broderick as Laird (Percy's father), Laura Benanti as Percy's mother, and Natalie Morales as Sarah, Maddie’s friend, among others.

Asteroid City, which was given a limited release on June 16, will be allotted a wide berth on June 23, thus giving a tough fight to No Hard Feelings. The former, a comedy-drama, has been directed by Wes Anderson.

No Hard Feelings, even though set in Montauk, was filmed primarily in Nassau County

Reports stated that cameras started rolling for No Hard Feelings in September 2022, with New York City’s Nassau County doubling up as the primary production location. Suffolk County, which lies on its immediate east, was another shooting spot for the team. The film was reportedly wrapped up in November 2022.

Nassau County is an inner affluent suburban county situated on Long Island, the eastern side of New York City. Places like Point Lookout, Hempstead, Lawrence, and Uniondale were tapped for production. Since the film is based in Montauk, Ted's Fishing Station, which is a fishing store, bar, and boat rental service provider in Long Island, was beautified to look like Montauk Dock East.

In October 2022, Jennifer Lawrence and the film's team was spotted at North Shore Animal League America, a Port Washington-based pet adoption center. The New York hamlet, which is an hour’s drive from Long Island, is known for its beautiful harbor and lighthouse.

Uniondale was utilized for the Greenfield Cemetery, located at 650 Nassau Road. Covering almost 158 acres of land, it’s open on all days except Sundays and holidays.

As for Suffolk County, Montauk was the main location for the No Hard Feelings team. A crucial nude scene was lensed on one of the beaches of the hamlet. In the film, Lawrence’s Maddie works as a bartender and Uber driver in Montauk, so it makes sense for the team to set up camp in the fishing-dominant place.

Apart from the new movie, several other productions were also filmed in Montauk, like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and The Affair (2014–2019).

No Hard Feelings has been produced by Columbia Pictures, Saks Picture Company, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Excellent Cadaver. Meanwhile, Lawrence also has Lynne Ramsay-directed Die, My love, and Burial Rites in her kitty.

No Hard Feelings is currently running in cinema halls.

