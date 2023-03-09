Where is Outlast season 1 filmed? Location and more details about the Netflix show

Netflix’s latest reality show Outlast puts contestants in a remote area who have to survive with each other’s help to win the grand prize. The show features those who like to refer to themselves as “lone wolves” and teach them how to survive in the harsh and enduring conditions of the Alaskan wilderness, right by Neka River, on the Chicagof Island in the autumn season. The region has a 69-foot elevation, making it very close to sea level.

Talking about the format of the show, Netflix Tudum said:

"They’ve hunted, fished and foraged. They’ve come out on the other side of personal tragedy, armed combat and even an avalanche. But will these hardcore survivalists beat the Alaskan wilderness — and each other — for a chance to win $1 million?"

Netflix’s Outlast will see 16 contestants trying to survive in the Alaskan wilderness

In the upcoming survival reality show Outlast, 16 contestants will find themselves surrounded by wilderness as they attempt to work together to win the show.

Talking about the reality series, Grant Kahler, the executive producer of Outlast, who previously appeared in Castaways and Alone, told Tudum:

"Outlast is about people’s self-preservation versus their loyalty to others. It’s greed and desire to win versus compassion and empathy. I think everyone has that angel and demon on their shoulders."

The show is set to have eight episodes during which they’ll meet with “Alaskan wilderness during the fall.” The contestants will encounter all kinds of problems that comes with staying in the wilderness, including freezing temperatures and wild animals.

The "lone wolves" will be divided into groups of four as soon as the first parachute drops. From there, they will set up camp in different areas and try to work together in order to survive. Unlike most survival shows, there will be no eliminations and the only way out is to give up or get through.

The constestants who are set to compete in Outlast include:

Amber Asay

Andrea Hilderbrand

Angie Kenai

Brian Kahrs

Corey Johnon

Dawn Nelson

Javier Colon

Jill Ashock

Joel Hungate

Jordan Williams

Justin Court

Lee Ettinger

Nick Radner

Paul Preece

Seth Lueker

Timothy Spears

Participants will even be able to switch teams and alliances in the middle and form different alliances while on Outlast. In conversation with Distracitfy, Grant Kahler opened up about the show and stated that the upcoming castaways are people with "very basic baseline of outdoor skills) and that each contestant has a different skill set." He further added:

"I think as people got hungrier and more tired and colder, it really became a battle of, you know, everyone looking out for themselves. And if they didn't think the team that they were on was going to be their path to success, they turned on people, or they bailed on them."

The executive producer also said that it is a selfish game-within-a-game setting and that the location of the show was chosen to add a level of discomfort that cannot be replicated. He said that since there are predators everywhere, it makes the situation real and scary.

Tune in on Friday, March 10, at 3.01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Outlast on Netflix.

