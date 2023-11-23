Where are the Seinfeld cast members now? Details explored

Seinfeld became a cultural phenomenon when it was first released, paving the way for many more sitcoms of similar kinds. As the first show without a concrete plot that would lead to something drastic, Seinfeld became a show famous for being about nothing. Its unprecedented popularity saw it make a huge impression on the canvas of the television industry.

The show also ran immensely well for a long period of time. It originally premiered in 1989 and went on for 180 episodes spread over nine years. Of course, like other popular sitcoms, the show also made its way to every fan's pop culture notebook, with dialogues like "yada yada" becoming popular across the globe.

Centered around Jerry Seinfeld, who was also played by Jerry himself, and his friends, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards), the series became a documentation of a city and its ordinary inhabitants through the lens of everyday humor.

After the show concluded in 1998, the stars of the show went on their separate paths and enjoyed varying levels of success. Here is a look at where they are now.

Seinfeld cast members now (2023)

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld played a fictional version of himself on the show and portrayed a slightly successful comedian in the story. As the beating heart of the show, he gained monumental fame during his time on the NBC show.

After the show concluded, Jerry, who was already an established comedian before the show started, pursued various other things and continued stand-up comedy as well. He most notably worked in 2007's Bee Movie, which marked his first steps into the world of feature films. In 2012, Seinfeld started his own talk show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. After the talk show concluded in 2019, Jerry continued other pursuits in the field of stand-up comedy.

Notably, during a stand-up set in 2023, he also hinted that something about Seinfeld was in the works.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred as Elaine Benes in the show and was one of the popular characters among the viewers. After the show concluded, the actress grieved about how it was a big part of her life.

She had said to PEOPLE in an interview:

"There was a real grief period when the show ended that was real and felt because we all loved each other so much. ... I wanted to keep working. I wanted to keep doing this thing called acting. I wanted to keep pursuing it, which I've been able to do, which is great."

Louis-Dreyfus's career since the show has been successful, having worked on numerous big projects like SNL, The Simpsons, and Arrested Development.

Currently, she continues to be active in the field of acting and most recently appeared in You Hurt My Feelings, You People, and the A24 film Tuesday.

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander played George Costanza in the show and was a constant source of comedy throughout its duration. A sitcom veteran by the time he starred in the show, Alexander continued to be a sitcom favorite after the show concluded, holding recurring roles in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Young Sheldon, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

He has also tried his hand at directing theatre and musical productions, including including the play The Cottage, which is currently on Broadway.

Michael Richards

The final member of the quartet that made the sitcom a hit is Michael Richards, who played Cosmo Kramer in Seinfeld. He is better known as Kramer and is arguably the most iconic character from the show.

The Los Angeles-born comedian was already a regular in the comedy scene when he signed up for the show and continued on the same lines after the show concluded. The 74-year-old continues to be active in the comedy scene and has made rare appearances on shows since then.

All the episodes of Seinfeld are available for rent on various services.