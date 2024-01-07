Where was Shetland filmed? All shooting locations explored

Shetland, the beloved BBC One crime drama renowned for its compelling narratives and stunning Scottish scenery, is making a highly anticipated comeback, continuing to captivate millions of viewers.

The seventh series brings an end to the remarkable journey of the one-of-a-kind Jimmy Perez. The eighth series depicts the start of an era with Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder.

The latest season of the BBC crime drama is back on our screens, and this time, viewers are greeted by Ashely Jensen taking the lead as Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder.

As the detective squad dives into the enigmatic vanishing act of a vulnerable young man newly arrived in Shetland, viewers are in for another exciting adventure.

However, it's not just the captivating storyline that has audiences hooked. The stunning Scottish landscapes that serve as the backdrop for the series are simply breathtaking. From the rugged coastlines to the rolling hills and picturesque villages, Shetland is a visual feast that only adds to the show's allure.

For those captivated by the stunning locations showcased in the series, there's no need for concern. All the details on the settings that enhance the visual brilliance of the series are at their fingertips.

The Shetland Islands feature rough coastlines, gentle rolling hills and charming villages that create a lasting impact, ensuring these places remain etched in memory.

Where is Shetland filmed?

Most of the filming for all the seasons of the series happened on the same islands, an archipelago in the northernmost part of the British Isles. Approximately 168 km away from the Scottish mainland, the islands have a population of under 24,000.

When questioned about filming in the interview in Radio Times.com about the upcoming season and the unique appeal of the Isles, Henshall said:

After nearly ten years of visiting, he continues to discover new places to explore. The islands are filled with numerous breathtaking spots, and the wildflowers during the summer are truly spectacular.

"I loved the pace of the place. I really loved the sea. I loved how stark it could be. I loved the weather in all its glory.

Henshall shared his admiration in the interview with Radio Times.com, expressing a deep affection for the drama of the Shetland Isles. He recalled encountering genuinely wonderful individuals during his time there — people who were not only fabulous but also kind, generous and funny.

According to him, the island itself stands out as a truly unique place, possessing a distinct identity that he will miss. In the initial stages, there seemed to be a degree of suspicion from the locals regarding their presence and intentions. However, over time, the community came to recognize them as a positive influence.

They gradually warmed up to the team, demonstrating incredible support and collaboration. Henshall emphasized the indispensability of the local assistance, acknowledging that the show would not have been possible without their invaluable contributions.

Shetland Series: Behind the Scenes in Mainland and Glasgow

As indicated earlier and by its name, the BBC crime drama is indeed set on the Shetland Islands. However, the question arises about the extent to which the series is filmed on location.

According to insights from producer Eric Coulter, most of the exteriors were shot on the same island, including some interior scenes. However, a significant portion of the interiors were filmed in Glasgow.

The filming schedule spanned 16 weeks, with the team dedicating six bustling weeks to shooting, predominantly on the largest island known as the Mainland. Coulter expressed his delight in filming there, noting the genuine support from the local community for the show.

The producer emphasized in the same interview the crucial importance of capturing exteriors on location, highlighting the difficulty in replicating the unique settings elsewhere:

The landscape of Shetland is so particular that to try and match those exteriors is quite difficult.

"There is an area about an hour from Glasgow called Loch Thom which we do film as an exterior location for Shetland, but that's really the only area we can use. Any kind of major exterior work really has to be Shetland.

When Coulter delves into what distinguishes the island, he notes the scarcity of trees and the expansive and gentle terrain with relatively low hills. The distinctive feature that stands out the most, according to him, is the omnipresence of water.

Coulter emphasizes that wherever one gazes, there's a water vista, and being no more than three miles away from it contributes to the unique charm of the island. He said that replicating the undulating landscape and the pervasive presence of water elsewhere proved to be quite challenging.

Where is Lerwick police station filmed?

Coulter said that the actual police station in Lerwick was utilized by the team. The building functioned as the courtroom, procurator fiscal and police station. While the team captured the exterior shots at the Lerwick police station, the interiors were filmed in a set in Glasgow.

Although the team captured the exterior shots in Lerwick, the interior scenes are crafted on a set in Glasgow.

Previous Shetland filming locations

Where is the beach where the arm is discovered in season 5?

In an opening scene from season five, the tranquility of a jogger's morning run along the beach is disrupted when she stumbles upon a severed forearm of a young man washed ashore.

The filming location for the scene was Banna Minn Beach on the island of West Burra in the Shetland Islands, situated approximately a half-hour drive from the primary town of Lerwick.

Where was the fish factory filmed in season 5

In season five, the fishing industry, integral to life of the city, takes center stage with the inclusion of a fish factory in the storyline. According to Coulter, the exterior shots of the fish factory featured an old, disused facility near Bixter on Shetland.

Meanwhile, for the interior scenes portraying the fish factory, the production team utilized a working fish factory located in Lerwick, specifically Grieg Seafood, the largest salmon farmer in Shetland.

The return of the eighth season of the BBC crime drama Shetland has graced television screens, featuring Ashely Jensen as the new lead following the unexpected departure of Douglas Henshall as Detective Jimmy Perez in the seventh season.

Against the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, the series unfolds with landscapes as enchanting as the intricate storylines. The filming locations play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative, characters and crimes, as numerous scenes were shot on location in the islands.

Despite generally positive critical reviews and a decade-long run, the show's future remains uncertain, as the BBC has not renewed Shetland for a ninth season. While a ninth season is not ruled out, it may take some time before it's announced and produced.