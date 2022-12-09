Where is the Drake Passage located? Extreme waters go viral on TikTok

The water-body between the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica and South America’s Cape Horn is known as the Drake Passage. It is the shortest possible route to Antarctica, which also connects the Pacific Ocean’s south-eastern part with the Atlantic Ocean’s south-western part, and then extends into the Antarctic Ocean.

The Drake Passage brings quite an adventurous experience to travelers who journey to Antarctica. Due to the weather conditions in that area, the waves are unpredictable throughout the year and can rise up to 40 feet high.

Recent TikTok videos of huge waves and their turbulent flow have gone viral. This passage has one of the most storm-tossed waves in the world. Users have recorded the waves as well as themselves enjoying the adventurous jerky ride.

The videos show people sliding across the deck, plates sliding down tables and breaking eventually, waves crashing against glass windowpanes and puke bags. However, none of these videos capture any real danger to the people out there. Travelers are recording themselves and their surroundings to give viewers a sense of something akin to fictional, arduous, and thrilling sea voyages.

While passing through Drake Passage, if travelers face a calm day without any stormy waves or wind, it’s known as Drake Lake. Another version is where they face waves the size of a high-rise, which is referred to as the Drake Shake.

Since the passage is a meeting point among seas, and the current moves there are uninhibited by any landmasses, the water holds a lot of rawer force to it. The Drake Passage is also called the gateway to the icy continent of Antarctica. Every year, around 75,000 travelers pass through this passage to reach the coldest continent.

Viral Drake Passage videos are leaving viewers frantic

Passing through the Drake Passage is no less thrilling than a freaky roller-coaster ride, and it brings out all sorts of emotions in people. These viral TikTok videos are making some people anxious and nauseous, or leaving them nearly breathless as they feel like they’re a part of the clip in person. Viewers are reacting to the videos and have a mix of emotions, including fear, excitement, curiosity, anxiety, and amusement.

In one video, the passengers are shown sliding across the deck while holding a glass of wine. Some are holding on to the nearest object to save themselves from the slide.

alicia 🍋🥀🪐🛼🔮⚔️ @pomelopirate is anyone else on drake passage tik tok bc i could not sleep last night thinking about it is anyone else on drake passage tik tok bc i could not sleep last night thinking about it

One TikToker added a song from Titanic as the background music to make things scarier, as their video shows the ship rocking intensely.

plum is my name🦔 @eversince13_ the drake passage scares me sm lmaoo who would voluntarily go there??? the drake passage scares me sm lmaoo who would voluntarily go there???

Another video shows that the tables and chairs on the deck are all strapped down because the water around the ship is extremely choppy. The person recording the video also commented on the freezing weather.

A group of people is having their meal in a video, while a plate completely slides across the table and breaks on the floor. The women sitting at the table are seen trying to save the rest of the glasses and plates from falling as the boat heavily keeps rocking.

ana banana is bejeweled @theluckyoneana WHY IS EVERYONE AT THE DRAKE PASSAGE???!!!! WHY IS EVERYONE AT THE DRAKE PASSAGE???!!!!

The sudden surge of Drake Passage videos began when a TikToker began sharing documentation of her journey to Antarctica. Natasha, the TikToker’s profile on the platform is called The World of Pursuit and she has over 500,000 followers. Her videos reached over 11 million views.

In one of her videos, huge waves are seen crashing over the deck while Natasha films it from her cabin. She said that it will take her another day to cross the passage.

May @capricornlevi are they having a party at the Drake Passage and i wasn’t invited are they having a party at the Drake Passage and i wasn’t invited

Alice 🌙 @alicespake



#DrakePassage I have learnt a lot about the Drake Passage on Tik Tok so far this week I have learnt a lot about the Drake Passage on Tik Tok so far this week#DrakePassage

Natasha’s videos intrigued viewers to learn more about the turbulent waterway and more people started sharing videos of their own experiences at the Drake Passage. The comment sections are filled with mixed responses.

While some state that they would immediately begin crying, others said that they felt seasick just watching the videos. Another user wrote that those waves would give them a panic attack.

Virginia @Virginia_Bruno_ Anyone else suddenly on drake passage tik tok, wondering how they got there?! Anyone else suddenly on drake passage tik tok, wondering how they got there?!

David Slotnick [email protected] @David_Slotnick Is anyone else on Drake Passage TikTok? I can’t tell if it’s just me, or if the Drake Passage is having a moment. Is anyone else on Drake Passage TikTok? I can’t tell if it’s just me, or if the Drake Passage is having a moment.

Katerina Dimitratos @KDimitratos I just discovered the Drake Passage (the roughest part of the ocean) on tiktok and will never complain sailing through choppy waters in the Aegean again. I just discovered the Drake Passage (the roughest part of the ocean) on tiktok and will never complain sailing through choppy waters in the Aegean again.

Mary Tobler @MaryTobler Has anyone else's TikTok been completely taken over by videos of the Drake Passage? i never should have shared that antarctica footage Has anyone else's TikTok been completely taken over by videos of the Drake Passage? i never should have shared that antarctica footage

Some even shared in the comments that they did not know about Drake Passage at all until 48 hours ago and now it’s all they can see on their timeline. Another cracked a Titanic joke and said they would start looking for the violin group on the deck.

A user commented,

"I need to know why the algorithm decided we all need to see nonstop Antarctica/drake passage content.”

Watching the turbulent sea adventure from miles away, sitting comfortably behind the screen is as close as some viewers wish to get. So, these videos quickly surpass millions of views as everybody is curious to catch a glimpse of what the experience could look or feel like.

Poll : 0 votes