San Diego Padre All-Star Joe Musgrove is celebrating his personal milestone and wants to break a world record in order to raise money for one of his favorite charities.

He has boarded a ship to Antarctica where he plans to try and throw the fastest pitch on the continent in an effort to raise money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation in San Diego.

He recently shared a video of himself from the ship with his friends. In the inspiring video, Musgrove and his pals are seen working their way through waves in the Drake Passage that were 20 feet high.

Musgrove wrote on his Instagram story:

"It's getting real in the Drake Passage”

The itinery of the trip has been shared on Musgrove’s website. He will travel with three disabled athletes on a 10-day sail from Argentina to one of the most hostile settings on earth.

Two Paralympic athletes were brought along thanks to the money the Padres raised. Roderick Sewell, who had both of his above-knee limbs amputated, completed the Ironman World Championship, as did Justin Phongsavanh, who was shot and later became paralyzed.

In the most recent Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Phongsavanh won a bronze medal for the javelin throw.

Musgrove had previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Joe Musgrove was part of the World Series-winning Houston Astros team

Joe Musgrove was a member of the Astros squad that won the World Series in 2017. He was included in yet another significant deal involving the Astros and Pirates during that offseason before being traded to his hometown Padres.

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

Musgrove pitched the Padres' first no-hitter in their 52-year history on April 9, 2021.

