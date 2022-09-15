"I'll keep it forever": Pokemon GO player delighted to find they raided in Antarctica

Antarctica is frequently considered to be an uninhabitable wasteland by scientists and Pokemon GO players alike. However, it appears that Mewtwo did not get the memo as a user on Reddit recently submitted evidence of the original Legendary Pokemon paying the scientists on the frigid continent a brief visit.

The Remote Raid Passes introduced in Niantic's geocaching mobile experience have allowed players to compete in global Raid Battles from wherever they may be. While this has been used as a great way for players to catch region-exclusive Ultra Beasts, it can often lead to some rather comedic moments.

However, this also brings into the discussion the possibility of whether or not a player can reach these Gym locations legitimately, given Pokemon GO's notoriety of being littered with cheaters.

This moment in Pokemon GO history is amusing and shows just how far Niantic has taken their beloved mobile game. However, many players may be wondering if this post about Mewtwo's appearance in Antarctica is legitimate, given the obscure nature of the circumstances.

Mewtwo in Antarctica? Possible explanations for the strange occurrence in Pokemon GO

Redditor u/zlaures made a post showcasing a Mewtwo that he caught while raiding with a scientist who was allegedly located in Antarctica. The Redditor later commented that a quick Google search revealed there were Pokestops and Gym locations in Antarctica despite popular belief. While this proves that there is a chance that zlaures did indeed battle alongside one of the scientists, some Redditors are not convinced.

Pokemon GO has always been known to have a problem with cheaters. Spoofing, the act of manually changing your GPS location in the game, has been a part of the game's community since its debut back in the summer of 2016. With this in mind, it is possible that the player who started the Raid was cheating.

However, it is possible that a noble Pokemon trainer made their way onto an Antarctic Research team for one of the many countries contributing to the effort. After all, it has been confirmed that there are Gyms and Pokestops located at these research locations for scientists to use.

Given the original poster zlaures' shock upon discovering their Mewtwo's location of origin, it is safe to assume that they themselves are not the researcher stationed in Antarctica that started the Raid Battle. Rather, they had joined the fight via an invitation and paid for their entry with a Remote Raid Pass.

It is also possible that the person who sent the invitation to the Raid Battle was using some sort of spoofing application as well. However, this still gives the original poster a Mewtwo with the description that it is from Antarctica.

While it is unclear as to how the player found themselves with a Mewtwo from Antarctica in Pokemon GO, the fact that they managed to jump through the hoops to get one shows just how intuitive the game's developers and players have become.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish