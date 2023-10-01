Where is Shordie Shordie from? All about the rapper as he punches fan for allegedly showing him gang signs in viral video

Shordie Shordie recently became the talk of the town after he punched one of his show attendees in the face. A viral video showcased Shordie throwing punches at a man who allegedly showed him gang symbols while he was on stage performing. It is currently unclear when and where the incident took place but the video of the same began doing the rounds online on September 30.

The 27-year-old Rapper is famous for being a member of the hip-hop trio, Peso Da Mafia, alongside his brother and cousin. Shordie grew up in Baltimore and has released numerous hits including Betchua and Bonnie and Clyde.

Shordie Shordie is known for his solo track Betchua

Baltimore-raised RaQuan Hudson, popularly known as Shordie Shordie, was born in 1996. He formed the rap trio Peso Da Mafia in 2015, alongside his brother Lor Dee, and cousin, PDM Purp. Their first single, Money Man, released in 2017 and became a local hit, amassing over 2 million plays on Spotify and over 5.7 million views on YouTube.

However, it is Shordie Shordie's solo material that catapulted him to fame. In 2018, he released his biggest solo hit, Betchua, which currently has over 140 million streams on Spotify and over 98 million views on YouTube.

The artist became the talk of the town after a viral video from one of his shows surfaced online. The clip seemed to have been filmed by attendees who posted the same on social media, making Shordie trend on multiple platforms like X and Instagram. Hollywood Unlocked re-posted the video originally shared by Instagram user, @kristiantate52 and it went on to amass over 46,000 likes in less than eight hours.

The viral video started off with Shordie Shordie seemingly performing at a show. However, an overenthusiastic attendee in the front row seemed to be laughing and throwing gang signs at the rapper.

Once the man managed to capture Shordie's attention, he stopped throwing the signs and smiled from ear to ear while holding a red bandana that reportedly indicated gang affiliations. A visibly frustrated Shordie stopped his performance and looked both left and right before unexpectedly throwing a punch straight at the man's face. The man's hat flew off as he stumbled back.

Shordie's friend proceeded to hit him on top of the head which made him fall down. As the man scrambled to get back his hat on all fours, he was hit two more times. He tried standing up again and Shordie's friend punched him one more time, making him topple before security escorted him out. Shordie could be heard saying on the mic:

"What I look like? Don't ever bang on me!"

As the injured man was escorted out and Shordie took back the mic, the attendees in the front row cheered for the rapper. The video also featured a white woman in the crowd yelling, "Get that n***a."

As mentioned earlier, it is currently unclear where and when the incident took place and further details about the same are awaited.