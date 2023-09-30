What happened to Sam Larry? Arrest claim goes viral in wake of Mohbad's funeral

Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, was arrested by The Lagos State Police Command on September 28, 2023. He was taken in for an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin told the Punch that Sam was in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation. The arrest came after a video of Larry and some of his friends harassing the late singer went viral on social media, as per Vanguard.

However, Sam has maintained his innocence, explaining that the reason for the brawl was that Mohbad owed him N2 million (2,555 dollars 68 cents). Nigerian musician Mohbad's alleged cause of death was an ear infection. He died in Lagos on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

Sam Larry was arrested over mysterious circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death

Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died allegedly due to an ear infection on September 12, 2023. The nurse who administered the Tetanus vaccine to the singer was arrested, as per Vanguard. Seven days later, on September 19, Lagos State Police Command found that she was an unlicensed nurse.

Mohbad's body was hastily buried a day after his death but the police exhumed it for further investigation soon after. The pathologist said that while the autopsy on the singer's body was concluded, they were awaiting its results. All this contributed to the police opening a deeper investigation into the Nigerian singer's demise.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Command Public's Relations Officer, told the Punch that they had arrested Baogun Eletu aka Sam Larry.

"He (Larry) is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation," Hundeyin said.

This comes after a video of Sam Larry and his friends went viral. In the clips, Aloba (Mohbad) and another rapper Zlatan were on set for a music video, when Sam entered with his friends targeting Aloba. According to Vanguard, the latter looked visibly distressed as he tried to hide away.

After the video went to the masses, fans swarmed the music producer for bullying and harassing the rapper. However, Sam Larry said he was innocent in a viral statement on Snapchat where he admitted the fight was about money, as per Tribune.

Sam's viral statement on Snapchat

Larry claimed that Mohbad owed him N2 million because the latter was paid the money to perform at Sam Larry's mother’s annual remembrance concert at Ikorodu. However, the singer and rapper was a no-show at the event.

Sam Larry added that Mohbad "never turned up," and when Larry called the latter to ask why, the singer said that he wasn't feeling well.

"When I asked for a refund, he said he lost his phone and money recently when the NDLEA raided his place and since he was leaving Marlian Records, he is now broke, with no commitment to repay," Larry noted in his statement.

Sam Larry said he understood Mohbad's situation but he soon found out that the rapper was practically the next street from his house filming a music video. So he went to the place in the viral video to confront Mohbad.

He added that their argument lasted five minutes and one of the singer's friends "insisted he was going to pay the money."

"Up till today one kobo they have not paid me. This was early last year. I have since moved on," Sam said.

According to Larry, he was away on a trip to Kenya since August 20, 2023, and did not have anything to do with the "nurse or doctor or hospital." He concluded his statement by saying:

"That is my story, case close. I came here willingly and happily. I know nothing about how the musician died."

Mohbad had left Marlian Music, due to an internal conflict that led to Sam Larry attacking him on several incidents. The record label is owned by Naira Marley, who is a known associate of Sam and was also asked to cooperate with the investigation.

According to Sahara Reporters, Mohbad's funeral is set for Friday, September 29, 2023, at Magistrate Court 3, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos.