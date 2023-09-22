Was Mohbad buried alive? Viral video sparks outrage online as fresh blood exhumation claim emerges

The news of Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death came as a surprise on 12 September 2023. Many fans have speculated that the rapper’s former label boss Naira Marley had something to do with his death. Now, claims of the musician being buried alive have spread like wildfire. As conspiracy theories about the singer’s passing have appeared online, law enforcement has announced that they are investigating the same.

Several videos of Mohbad’s burial grounds have appeared online. This comes after fans stormed the burial site where the Lagos State police were exhuming the singer’s corpse. Many ardent followers of the Peace singer have since claimed that Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, was still alive when he was buried.

Fans claimed that they saw fresh blood dripping out of the singer’s coffin seven days after he was buried. Some fans also claimed that the corpse had no smell even nine days after the musician’s passing. According to a local outlet, one fan alleged:

“We are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death. Fresh blood was still dripping out of the coffin, seven days after he was buried.”

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @PoojaMedia was one among the many netizens who shared a video of the burial site. Platform user @raycypherSf also attached an image where he showed:

“Blood was found in the coffin when his body was exhumed for autopsy”

Horrific videos of Mohbad's body circulate online amidst claims of the singer being buried alive

As netizens continue to conspire that the singer was not dead when he was buried, videos of Aloba’s body have appeared online. Fans are claiming that they observed that his neck moved despite being dead.

X user @damilare_VA responded to a video that showed the singer’s body. In the same video, the singer was seen lying down inside a car while a person cried to the camera. The X user said:

“If you check the video very well Mohbad raised his neck there, this guy need to be arrested for questioning and who are those that took Mohbad body form this guy and buried him so fast”

Hundreds of fans have since taken to the streets of Lagos to hold protests and candlelight vigils pleading for justice following Aloba's passing. The hashtag “justiceformohbad” continues to trend on X in Nigeria as well.

As public outcry rages on, Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, ordered a forensic investigation into Aloba’s death. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the singer’s body was exhumed for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged citizens to approach law enforcement if they had any information related to Aloba’s death. He assured witnesses that they would be granted protection as well. Sanwo-Olu said:

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of Mohbad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”

One of the latest developments in Aloba’s death case includes the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa confirming that law enforcement was to meet the singer's father however, the meeting did not take place as scheduled.