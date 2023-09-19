"No respect for the dead": Mohbad burial photo sparks backlash online as coffin maker issues statement

Photos and videos of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s casket have gone viral on social media, sparking severe backlash due to the posture in which the singer was laid down in it. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, mysteriously died on Tuesday, September 12.

The images and videos of Aloba’s coffin surfaced online around September 13, where the singer’s neck was bent to the side to fit the body inside the casket. Netizens were quick to question the strange and unusual posture of Aloba’s body inside the box.

It led the coffin maker, identified as Heavenly Call Funerals, to speak out that it was not his fault that the singer’s neck appeared bent. He further claimed there was an urgency for Mohbad’s coffin on his family’s part, so the coffin maker did not have time for accurate measurements to make the casket.

Numerous theories emerged online after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s death, with most people pointing at Naira Marley and his record label to have something to do with Aloba’s untimely demise. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented on @IngSnowy’s video of Mohbad’s coffin and expressed their disappointment about the family not showing any respect for their deceased son.

Mohbad's strange posture in his coffin sparked outrage online

Netizens were disheartened to see how Mohbad’s body was kept inside the coffin. They called it disrespectful to the singer and asked why he was not given a proper coffin either, apart from the hasty burial.

Several people pointed out that his family seems suspicious and they should be questioned by the police in regards to Mohbad’s death. They argued that the family probably wanted to get rid of any existing evidence that might have been revealed if an autopsy had been performed. Thus, they tried to bury the singer sooner.

Mohbad's father reasons why he was buried hastily

The late singer was buried next to a cassava farm, which is considered unsuitable for a celebrity’s burial, according to the locals. Fans have lamented the burial site and his body’s poor treatment inside the coffin. Following the backlash, Aloba’s father, Joseph Aloba, spoke about why his son was buried urgently.

He explained that in Nigeria’s Yorubaland, if someone dies young, their corpse cannot be kept for a long time when both parents of the deceased are still alive. Joseph continued that if Mohbad had died older, they might have considered keeping his body in the mortuary longer. But because that was not the case, they took his body from the morgue the same night he died and prepared for the burial.

The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, giving rise to multiple speculations about the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise. One of the accounts behind his death claimed that the singer complained about an ear problem. He was taken to the hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos, where he allegedly died from an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse.

However, there has been no confirmation of the claim, as neither his family nor his friends have revealed anything. People suspect that the singer's father might have been influenced or forced by Naira Marley in some ways and had contributed to Mohbad's mysterious death.