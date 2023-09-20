Was Mohbad's intestine removed? Rapper's father comes under fire as viral videos spark outrage over burial conditions

Nigerian rapper Mohbad tragically died on 12 September in Lagos. His family buried his body hastily in the Ikorodu area. Many were curious as to why the singer was buried immediately despite being a celebrity. Now, claims of the singer’s intestines being removed allegedly by his father’s orders have spread like wildfire.

The 27-year-old was buried the day after he passed away. Fans wondered why Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was buried so quickly. In response, the singer's father, Joseph, said that the singer was still very young, and his parents were still alive. As per the Yoruba culture, it would be improper to keep the singer’s corpse for too long. Hence, they resorted to an early burial. Joseph said:

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive. Assuming he died at an older age, we might have considered putting his body in the mortuary and taking it at a later date. That some night we took him away from there and buried him where he did.”

Joseph was also questioned about the place where the singer was buried. Fans believed that the area was not befitting for a celebrity. His father claimed:

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, the only land I know him to have owned. Truly, he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”

Now, claims of Aloba's father removing his son’s intestines prior to his burial have spread like wildfire.

Netizens put Mohbad’s father on blast following hasty burial

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Teniola__YBNL took to the social networking site to claim that Aloba was not dead when he was buried. Platform user @2witterblog9ja also took to the site and conspired that the singer was not dead but was “passed out for days so people can believe he’s dead.”

X user @OGBdeyforyou uploaded a video that reportedly showed Joseph insisting that the singer must be buried “in the midnight.” Asserting the same, platform user @UnclePamilerin said:

“Just saw a video where the Baale said Mohbad father wanted to bury mohbad at midnight but they had to stop him.. HOLD THAT MAN. That’s not a good father.”

Meanwhile, rumors of Aloba having his intestines removed have also spread like wildfire. @Anacondabobo tweeted:

“Wow so they remove Mohbad intestines just because of any traces Mohbad’S father is among our enemies #Justice4Mohbad”

Another platform user claimed that the singer’s father said that someone took the singer’s intestines.

As netizens continue to speculate about Aloba’s death, a video of his father showing off his “palatial” home has spread like wildfire. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed nearly five million views. Many could not believe that the father of the deceased was showing off his residence after his son had passed away.

Conspiracy theories about Aloba’s passing continue to be the topic of debate online. This resulted in the Lagos police announcing that they would conduct an autopsy on the body of the late singer. Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said:

“We have seen a lot on social media, videos, allegations, now we are getting to the practical. The team will engage in the exhumation, autopsy, visit to the crime scenes, hospitals and past records that might be vital in establishing the facts.”

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force's Public Relations Officer, also announced that the police would be interrogating as many people as possible to understand the circumstances that led to the singer’s death.