Where was Squared Love Everlasting shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Polish rom-com explored

The Polish rom-com drama movie, Squared Love Everlasting, is set to stream on Netflix on August 23, 2023, marking the third installment of the Squared Love franchise. The main cast includes Adrianna Chlebicka, Mateusz Banasiuk, and Ina Sobala. This intimate movie is directed by Filip Zylber and written by Wiktor Piatkowski and Marzanna Polit.

The movie has gained recognition for its choice of location, which is Warsaw. The story revolves around Enzo, a journalist, who falls in love with Monika, a top-notch model. This installment focuses on Enzo and Monika's decision to get married, but their plans are interrupted when Enzo's ex-lover shows up with his child.

The official synopsis of the film from Netflix reads:

"In this third "Squared Love" film, Monika and Enzo's whirlwind romance heads toward a fairy-tale ending until a bombshell revelation changes everything."

Warsaw's enchanting backdrop: Filming locations of Squared Love Everlasting

Everlasting, the third part of the Squared Love movie series, is primarily filmed in Warsaw, Poland.

The movie's team traveled throughout the streets and neighborhoods of Warsaw to capture necessary exterior sequences. Notable external locations in Warsaw include museums, galleries, and landmarks such as the Royal Castle in Warsaw, the Nicolaus Copernicus Monument, Old Town Market Square, the Royal Route, the Warsaw Old Town, and Wilanów Palace.

Interior scenes were shot in authentic establishments, while other sequences were likely filmed in local film studios. The previous two installments of this romantic trilogy were also filmed in Warsaw. In addition to Squared Love, other films shot in Warsaw include Heaven in Hell, Three Colors: White, and Tonight You're Sleeping with Me.

A trilogy's finale: Exploring themes and endings of Squared Love Everlasting

Originally titled Milosc do Kwadratu bez Granic, Squared Love Everlasting is produced by Endemol Polska and distributed worldwide by Netflix. With a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes, the supporting cast includes Magdalena Pociecha as Ewka, Izabela Dąbrowska, Ewa Kolasińska, Sebastian Stankiewicz as Wiesiek, Krzysztof Czeczot, Miroslaw Baka, Tomasz Karolak, and Monika Krzywkowska.

The first part of this sequel, titled Squared Love, was released on February 11, 2021. The film was originally made in the Polish language. The second part of this trilogy, titled Squared Love All Over Again, was released in this same year on February 11, 2023. Now this third and final part, Squared Love Everlasting, was set to be released on August 23, 2023.

Like the Squared Love trilogy, there are some other famous Polish movies that have gained viewers' attention on Netflix. 365 Days, Cold War, The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka, and The Coldest Game are some such films in the genre.