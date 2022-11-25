The mother-daughter duo from Florida, Stephanie and Guenevere Hudnall, were convicted of ex-serviceman William Hudnall's 2011 murder. The 51-year-old was reportedly hacked to death with a pickaxe in his Hawthrone home by his 19-year-old daughter Guenevere, who, along with her "master manipulator" mother, wished to claim the social security payout after his death.

Guenevere cracked when interrogated by authorities and confessed to brutally murdering her unsuspecting father the night before his body was found and that her mother persuaded her to commit the crime. They were both arrested and found guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to murder, with each receiving a 40-year term.

Sources state that they are currently both serving their respective sentences - Stephanie at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida, and Guenevere at the Homestead Correctional Institution in Florida City.

An upcoming episode is scheduled to re-air the Hudnall family's story on Evil Lives Here. The episode, titled Let Her Rot, airs on ID this Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 pm ET.

Stephanie and Guenevere Hudnall murdered William for social security payouts

51-year-old William Hudnall’s June 9, 2011, death inside his 22118 SE 71st Avenue Hawthorne home was plotted and carried out by two women - his 41-year-old estranged wife, Stephanie Hudnall, and their 19-year-old daughter, Guenevere Hudnall. The mother-daughter duo, who resided in Keystone Heights, were taken into custody a day after they found William's dead body.

In fact, Stephanie was the one to call 911 to the scene. Cops who arrived at the crime scene almost immediately realized that it was staged. Moreover, the two women's accounts didn't quite add up. Investigators claimed that Stephanie and Guenevere Hudnall were driven by financial motivation, especially the belief that they would be eligible to receive government benefits if William died.

Stephanie Hudnall was suffering from a financial situation and she anticipated that her husband's death would help them profit from his social security payouts. Stephanie had attempted to murder William on two prior occasions - once by poisoning him and once by setting his bed on fire while he slept. She, however, failed on both occasions. She also failed to call for help when he had a stroke.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office stated that Stephanie Hudnall drove her daughter to her estranged husband's residence in Hawthorne and that Guenevere Hudnall killed William Hudnall by assaulting him with a pickaxe while he was asleep in bed.

Were Stephanie and Guenevere Hudnall found guilty of murdering William Hudnall?

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID We were sad to learn that Joshua Hudnall, who told his emotional, heartfelt story on last Sunday’s #EvilLivesHere , passed away in 2018. Our thoughts are with Joshua’s loved ones. We were sad to learn that Joshua Hudnall, who told his emotional, heartfelt story on last Sunday’s #EvilLivesHere, passed away in 2018. Our thoughts are with Joshua’s loved ones. https://t.co/o9O0ctSqnd

Stephanie and Guenevere Hudnall were initially charged with first-degree murder. However, the former claimed that she wasn't present in the room when the incident occurred. Her daughter, on the other hand, alleged that she was present at the time of the murder. Guenevere further admitted that Stephanie was the brains behind the scheme and that she was persuaded to carry out the dreadful crime.

After entering a no-contest plea in the case of William Hudnall's murder, Stephanie and Guenevere Hudnall were both convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, receiving a 40-year prison term from the court, respectively.

