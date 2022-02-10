Where is Suge Knight now? Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has taken over Death Row Records from Blackstone-controlled company MNRK Music Group. A press release via Business Wire states that he will lead the brand for the next few years as its owner.

The rapper joined the brand back in 1993 when he released his critically acclaimed debut album, Doggystyle. He also explained how excited he is to acquire such a big brand:

The rapper said that he is "thrilled and appreciative" of the opportunity to acquire the Death Row Records brand, which he believes holds "immense" value. He added that it felt great to have ownership of the label he was part of at the beginning of his career. He mentioned,

“This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

The brand was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C., and Dick Griffey in 1991. A source at Variety said there was a chance the singer might acquire music rights from the label.

Whereabouts of Death Row Records’ previous CEO

Marion Hugh “Suge” Knight Jr., also known as Suge Knight, is well-known as the CEO of Death Row Records. He previously worked with some famous artists on the West Coast like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

However, he was involved in the controversy surrounding Eazy-E’s death. He was also accused when The Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed in L.A.

Back in 2015, Suge was charged with murder, attempted murder and a hit-and-run after he fled the scene of an altercation outside a Compton burger stand. He got into a fistfight with Cle “Bone” Sloan, a consultant on the biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

Suge clipped the man with his pickup truck and ran over Terry Carter, who died from his injuries. Knight’s lawyers initially claimed that he did everything in self-defense and left the scene with two armed assailants.

He later claimed no contest in 2018 and entered a plea to spend 28 years in prison, which included 22 years on voluntary manslaughter charges and the rest for a third strike violation.

Knight is currently at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County, California. He was sent there on October 23, 2018, and is eligible for parole on October 2037.

Following his imprisonment, Suge Knight claimed in an interview that Dr. Dre was planning to get him assassinated.

