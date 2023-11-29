Where is Suleika Jaouad now? American Symphony subject and her battle with cancer explored

Suleika Jaouad's journey has been a melody of courage, love, and creativity, documented in the documentary film American Symphony. From her inspiring columns in The New York Times to her battle with a rare form of leukemia, Jaouad's resilience has touched hearts.

While Jaouad was not the initial subject of director Matthew Heineman’s new documentary, whether through her resilience, artistic expression, or just circumstance, she became a focal point in Jon Batiste’s musical journey in American Symphony.

As audiences delve into the documentary, questions arise about her present, health, and relationship with musician Jon Batiste. Jaouad is doing much better now and is still undergoing treatment in New York.

Who is Suleika Jaouad?

Suleika Jaouad is a best-selling author, activist, and motivational speaker. Jaouad has written and spoken about her medical experiences. She is the author of the best-selling memoir Between Two Kingdoms, and had her Emmy Award-winning column, Life, Interrupted, featured in the New York Times' Well blog. She has also written for Vogue, Glamour, and Women's Health.

Is Suleika Jaouad Still Alive?

Yes, Suleika Jaouad is still alive. In December 2021, Jaouad announced that her cancer had returned and that she had a second bone marrow transplant. She is currently recovering from the transplant.

Is Suleika Jaouad still with Jon Batiste?

Yes, she is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The couple met as teenagers at band camp. The documentary provides glimpses of their shared creativity, resilience, and the deep bond they share.

Did Suleika Have a Bone Marrow Transplant?

Yes, Suleika Jaouad had a bone marrow transplant in December 2021. Jaouad was diagnosed with leukemia about 11 years ago. She also received two stem cell transplants after being diagnosed with MDS and AML at age 22.

Suleika Jaouad had another bone marrow transplant in February 2022. The transplant took place shortly after Jaouad's secret marriage to Jon Batiste. Jaouad revisited her second bone marrow transplant in the documentary American Symphony and has also urged people to sign up to be bone marrow donors.

American Symphony: An Overture to Resilience

The film captures a pivotal time in the lives of Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad. While Batiste scales new heights in his musical career, Jaouad faces the recurrence of leukemia, adding an unexpected crescendo to their narrative.

In the face of the inevitable, Jaouad turns to writing and painting, while Batiste creates an 'American Symphony,' a metaphor for the diversity of their experiences. The film aims to encapsulate the idea that survival is, in itself,‌ a creative act, emphasizing the couple's ability to transform life's challenges into artistic expressions.

The Matthew Heineman documentary—who did phenomenal work with City Of Ghosts and Cartel Land—has become a testament to using creativity as a bond and a source of strength amid life's adversities.

American Symphony made its global debut at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023. Following the premiere, distribution rights for the film were secured by Netflix and Higher Ground Productions.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film has garnered positive feedback, with a 91% approval rating from 11 critics. Notably, the American Symphony has already clinched multiple awards, signaling early acclaim and recognition within the industry.

The biographical documentary culminates in the premiere of Batiste's symphony at Carnegie Hall. As the symphony continues, so does Suleika Jaouad's inspiring journey, a melody of strength, love, and creativity. American Symphony is now available on Netflix.