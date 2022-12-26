Where was Tanner Hoang found? Missing Texas A&M student dies on graduation day

Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who disappeared on the day of his college graduation, has reportedly been found dead. As per the officials, he has been missing since December 16, 2022. However, after a lot of investigation and search, Hoang's body was discovered in Pennybacker Bridge, Austin on Saturday (December 24).

The student’s family reported him missing after he failed to show up for a lunch meeting on the day of his college graduation. The situation got tenser after the police found Hoang’s silver Lexus car on Friday. However, the car was unattended and there was no trace of Tanner in or around the car.

Rusty Surette @KBTXRusty Statement regarding the death of Tanner Hoang. This is now an investigation being handled by Austin Police although a family spokesman says no foul play is suspected. Statement regarding the death of Tanner Hoang. This is now an investigation being handled by Austin Police although a family spokesman says no foul play is suspected. https://t.co/AxP4d1lXTi

Hoang's family members shared a significant update on the “Finding Tanner Hoang” Facebook group, with almost 15,000 members. The post read:

“This afternoon Tanner was found deceased in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. This is not the outcome that we have all been praying for, but on this Christmas Eve, Tanner is now in the arms of his Savior, King, Prince of Peace, Joy, and Healer. No foul play is suspected.”

As per the officials and witnesses, the Texas student was last seen on the morning of December 16, at The Trails at the Wolf Pen apartment complex in College Station.

Tanner Hoang found dead: Authorities have not revealed cause of death

After Tanner Hoang was found dead, the police claimed that the student’s body was discovered after eight days of rigorous search. He reportedly went missing after December 16, with his mobile phone switched off. However, authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the 22-year-old student's death.

All of this came just a day after Hoang's car was discovered in the city. Authorities reported that the car traveled through Elgin on Highway 290 last Friday, less than an hour after stopping for gas in Caldwell. Furthermore, the police have also released footage of the same on the CCTV cameras.

Barstool Texas A&M @BarstoolTexasAM There are certain times where I feel like saying “Here” isn’t enough. Please take a moment to pray for Tanner’s family and friends for everything they are going through right now. Let your friends know you are here for them, and please keep the Hoang family in your hearts There are certain times where I feel like saying “Here” isn’t enough. Please take a moment to pray for Tanner’s family and friends for everything they are going through right now. Let your friends know you are here for them, and please keep the Hoang family in your hearts ❤️

Tanner Hoang's uncle, Quan Hoang, shared a message paying his tribute to the deceased student. He said:

“Tanner, we will always miss and love you, my nephew and brother in Christ. Thank you for so many wonderful and joyful memories that you gave us. Our hearts are broken, yet we have the surest hope in Christ that you are in His loving arms, completely healed and restored. We love you so much and look forward to being reunited with you again in His presence.”

When authorities spoke to Tanner Hoang's housemate, Luke, the student claimed:

“The unfortunate reality is a person who can seem so happy and content on the outside can still be dealing with so much that no one knows about. We had absolutely no idea of what he was going through and no reason to think anything was up. There is always help all around you and the hardest part is asking for it.”

Alan Guerrieri @guerrieri_alan



Praying for Tanner Hoang’s family 🏻 A permanent solution to a temporary problem is never the answer. Check up on your friends and family and never be afraid to ask for help if you need it.Praying for Tanner Hoang’s family A permanent solution to a temporary problem is never the answer. Check up on your friends and family and never be afraid to ask for help if you need it. Praying for Tanner Hoang’s family🙏🏻

At the same time, the Facebook group’s administrator claimed that there was no foul play involved in Tanner Hoang's death.

