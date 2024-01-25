Where is The Challenge star Stephen Bear's ex-girlfriend Jessica Smith now? Details explored

Things are still going downhill for convicted The Challenge star Stephen Bear. Besides serving a 21-month prison sentence, multiple sources have reported that his ex-fiancee, Jessica Smith is reportedly now dating a man named Josh.

After The Challenge star Stephen Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and convicted on two charges of sharing private, s*xual photos and recordings with former Love Island star Georgia Harrison, Jessica Smith put an end to their relationship in September 2023, as per Mirror.

Meanwhile, Bear's Loughton home has been sold for £525,000 to pay off his debts, according to Mirror.

Who is The Challenge star Stephen Bear's ex-fiance Jessica Smith?

Well-known on Twitter, Instagram, and OnlyFans as an online model, the Essex native Jessica has amassed a sizable fan base. At the time of writing, she had a whopping 86.4k followers on her Instagram handle, @jessicalilyyyy. Her handle on Twitter is @Jessica_Smithxo, and her TikTok username is @jesslilysmith.

It's unclear exactly when Bear and Smith began dating, but The US Sun reported that the two started dating around May 2021, when Stephen Bear posted a video of himself on Twitter licking a mystery woman's feet.

On August 3, 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official when Jessica shared a picture of them along with the caption, "He's got my heart."

After The Challenge star was found guilty, Jessica announced to her social media followers that she would be paying him a visit in prison. Later, it came to light that she had called off the relationship, reportedly in a phone conversation from prison in September 2023. The next month, in October 2023, the Mirror reported that she was dating Josh.

What happened to The Challenge star Stephen Bear?

Stephen Bear Faces Sentencing (Image via Getty Images/@Eamonn M. McCormack)

Now 34, the reality TV personality who hails from London's Walthamstow was employed as a roofer.

In 2011, at the age of 21, he made his debut on the E4 reality series, Shipwrecked. He made appearances on two seasons of MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016. After winning the 2016 season of Celebrity Big Brother, Stephen appeared alongside other well-known stars like Frankie Grande and Christopher Biggins.

The Challenge star was detained at Heathrow Airport on his birthday in January 2021 while returning from a foreign trip. In May 2021, he was charged for recording an intimate video of him with Georgia Harrison, his ex-girlfriend, and sharing it without her permission.

Love Island star Georgia Harrison (Image via Getty Images/@Eamonn M. McCormack)

Stephen was subsequently found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court in 2023 of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private s*xual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Stephen was released from jail on January 17, 2024, following his ten-and-a-half-month-long incarceration. He was released early after completing half of his sentence and will serve the remaining portion under supervision, according to Southern Reporter. In addition, Bear had to sign the s*x offenders register before walking free and will be subject to ten years of notification obligations.

