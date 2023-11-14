Where was The Curse shot? Filming locations explored 

Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder are the creators and writers of the new comedy series The Curse, which premiered on Friday, November 10, 2023, on Showtime and Paramount+, which are the streaming and on-demand services that have the licensing rights to the series.

Showtime customers will be able to watch the most recent episodes of the show two days ahead of time when they premiere on the Showtime channel in the US.

In The Curse, Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder), a recently wed couple, are followed as they purchase and remodel homes for the residents of Española, New Mexico. In addition to operating a remodeling company, the couple intended to work with HGTV on a television program called Flipanthropy, in which they would renovate and transform properties into eco-friendly dwellings.

The upcoming comedy series is focused on home improvement and a fictional television show, and thus there have been a number of locations where the filming for The Curse has taken place.

The Curse was filmed in areas across New Mexico

The Curse, a comedy series on Showtime, was filmed in the United States, namely in and around Santa Fe and Española, New Mexico. Early in July 2022, the main photography began, and it was finished in October of the same year.

The primary shooting for the comedy series took place across locations in New Mexico, USA. The US state of New Mexico is well-known for its breathtaking scenery and wide range of attractions. The production crew reportedly selected Santa Fe and Española in New Mexico to film The Curse.

The production took place across many locations in Santa Fe. The charming and historic city of Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, is one of the mountain states of the current Rocky Mountains, situated in the southern part of the country. It is known for its Pueblo-style architecture.

Numerous scenes from The Curse were filmed at Española, a city in New Mexico that is recognized as the state's first European capital. There are many notable locations in and around Española that have been featured in the trailer for the series.

At the beginning of the trailer, Emma Stone says:

"There is no such thing as a perfect city, but to me, this city is as close as it comes. That's why I am proud to call Española my home."

Over the years, there have been several TV shows set in New Mexico. According to Jennifer LaBar-Tapia of the Santa Fe Film Office, television shows can spend anywhere from six months to a year in the state. She said the following in an interview:

"These locations will be a character in the series. The writer came out and went up to Española and lived there for awhile. He fell in love with the area and it worked for the script. It's really nice to see that these two locations will be showcased in such a high-profile production."

With the principal filming done across Santa Fe and Española, New Mexico has been featured as the focal area where the plot of the series unfolds and viewers can expect it to be a visual delight.

The Curse has been described as a genre-bending comedy and is now streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime.