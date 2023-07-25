Hulu's mystery drama, The Hardy Boys, based on the fictional book series of the same name, is returning for one final daring adventure with Season 3, this Wednesday, July 26, 2023. It was confirmed last year that the upcoming season will be the final installment.

According to Variety, The Hardy Boys made its small-screen debut in 2020 and has since earned two Canadian Screen Awards, a Directors Guild of Canada Award, and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Young Adult Series.

The show was filmed in Cambridge, Hamilton, Hamilton Film Studios, Port Hope, Toronto, and southern Ontario, as per the information available on LatLong.net.

Season 3 stars returning cast members Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy, Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy, Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw, Adam Swain as ChetMorton, Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen, Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper, and Krista Nazaire as Belinda Conrad, among other actors.

It will also feature Bailee Madison from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in a guest appearance.

🌈🇺🇸 Ahsoka (S)Tan-O 🇳🇵🏳️‍🌈 @whovianpbt pic.twitter.com/TewErpk2Em Just started watching The Hardy Boys. Hulu has done a better job with Hardy Boys than what CW has done with Nancy Drew. A few notable changes, though. Joe is just 13 year old. Callie, Chet and Phil are also in the series but Phil is the chubby one. #TheHardyBoys

The Hardy Boys season 3 is returning to Hulu after a supernatural cliffhanger for one final installment on July 26, 2023. The forthcoming season will comprise eight, hour-long episodes which, according to Variety, were filmed in Toronto and southern Ontario, Canada.

The Hamilton Spectator also reported that shooting for the third season was underway at the Hamilton Film Studios/Studio B on Hatt Street in Dundas last September. The report mentioned that the first two seasons were shot in the same location. For the production, two cells were built in the studio as part of the fictitious Bridgeport police station.

According to the same outlet, shooting for The Hardy Boys took place at the former Galley on the Bay on Bay Street North, Liuna Station on James Street North, a tavern at MacNab Street North, and Vine Street, around the same time last year.

Last August, The Cinemaholic reported that the mystery drama was shot in multiple locations around Canada, including Port Hope, Hamilton, and Cambridge in Ontario.

The Hardy Boys season 3 plot, trailer, episodes, and other details

Bailee Madison @BaileeMadison Just two Hardy Boys and a new member to the team hanging out.. @TheHardyBoysTV @hulu season 3 is on it’s wayyyyy pic.twitter.com/TJcLklvQTT

The third season of The Hardy Boys will be picking up from season 2's major cliffhanger which ended with Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell) being possessed by the spirit of his evil great-grandfather, George Estabrook, due to a mysterious crystal relic that contains souls.

Initially, it appeared that Frank was saved from becoming a vessel for another evil when his friends stopped Mr. Munder (Jake Epstein) from carrying out a swap involving his own brother. However, he later reveals to his grandmother Gloria (Linda Thorson) that his body now contained the soul of the latter's father.

An official trailer for the upcoming season 3 was released on July 12, teasing a rather dramatic, emotional, and adventured-filled finale. In this season, Frank and Joe Hardy receive specific instructions from their grandmother who send them on a hunt for another powerful relic.

But there are others who are looking for the same mystical object.

With more mysteries and danger heading their way, the Hardy boys and their friends will uncover more secrets, expose truths, and deal with forces beyond their imaginations. The characters are anticipated to follow the map that will lead them to the relic before it falls into the wrong hands.

According to Collider, the official synopsis for season 3 states:

"The Hardy boys and their friends dig up even more secrets, conspiracies and threats as they piece together their great-grandfather’s long-lost map and race against time to uncover a powerful ancient relic before it falls into the wrong hands."

Here is a list of episodes and their titles for the upcoming eight-episode-long season:

Episode 1 - A Strange Inheritance

Episode 2 - A Vanishing Act

Episode 3 - A Promise of Trouble

Episode 4 - The Crash

Episode 5 - Revelation

Episode 6 - The Spider's Nest

Episode 7 - At The Old House

Episode 8 - A Wild Ride

The Hardy Boys season 3 premieres on Hulu this Wednesday, July 26, 2023.