Where was The More Love Grows shot? Filming locations of Hallmark's romantic drama explored

Hallmark's new love story, The More Love Grows, is set to premiere on screens on August 18, 2023. The story revolves around a woman named Helen, whose husband, Paul, suddenly requests a break from their marriage after their daughter Aly moves to her college dorm. This unexpected drama unfolds in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the primary filming of the movie took place.

Helen is taken aback when her husband asks for a separation. Struggling to cope, she encounters a stray dog named Elmer, which ends up changing her life dramatically. Elmer unwittingly plays the role of Cupid, leading Helen to the veterinarian Ben. This connection helps her rediscover her inner strength, step out of her comfort zone, and open herself up to the possibility of finding love again.

The official synopsis from Hallmark reads:

"Helen is blindsided when her husband asks for a separation. With the help of a friendly vet and a rambunctious stray dog, she rediscovers her strength and begins to rebuild her life."

Vancouver served as the enchanting backdrop for The More Love Grows

The film keeps viewers engaged by making puppies central characters and using the picturesque backdrop of Vancouver's suburbs and historical sites to amplify the human-dog relationship. Filming commenced in June 2023 and wrapped up within 15 days.

Vancouver, a bustling west coast seaport city, serves as the backdrop for crucial scenes in the movie. Interior shots were shot at various studios, including Vancouver Film Studios, Ironwood Studio, Bridge Studios, and Martini Film Studios. Meanwhile, exterior shots were filmed at well-known locations like Canada Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Centre, Stanley Park, and Lions Gate Bridge.

Vancouver's stunning scenic vistas have made it a sought-after destination for film and television productions. Other notable films and series shot in Vancouver include The Age of Adaline, National Lampoon's Van Wilder, Firefly Lane, and Virgin River.

More about The More Love Grows

Directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, who is known for her work on films like Make Me A Match, #Xmas, and The Secrets of Bella Vista, her lastest film is written by Anne Abramowitz Junget. The movie is produced by Front Street Pictures and Grows Road Production.

In an interview with Tvinsider on August 17, 2023, director Heather Hawthorn Doyle expressed that The More Love Grows stands out from other romantic Hallmark movies due to its multi-generational storytelling. She highlighted the film's portrayal of a woman finding newfound strength and the warmth of relationships across generations:

“The More Love Grows is such a beautiful film because it’s a multi-generational story. It’s a woman who ends up with a beautiful relationship with her mom, and seeing her daughter off to university and is being the role model that her daughter deserves. So multi-generational storytelling and warmth and true honest performances are what make me feel great about this movie.”

The cast includes stars such as Rachel Boston as Helen, Warren Christie as Ben, Lynda Boyd, Andrea Brooks, Chris Carson, Roan Curtis, Jessie Fraser, Meghan Gardiner, Patrick Gilmore, and Zach Kostersky.

So, mark your calendars to watch this romantic movie with the breathtaking scenic backdrop of Vancouver on the Hallmark channel on August 18.