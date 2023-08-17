The More Love Grows on HMM: Cast list and characters explored

HMM's new drama film, The More Love Grows, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, August 18, 2023. The movie centers around a young woman who's devastated after her husband asks for a separation. However, she manages to gain the strength to rebuild her life, thanks to a dog and a charming vet. Take a look at HMM's official synopsis of the film:

''Helen is blindsided when her husband asks for a separation. With the help of a friendly vet and a rambunctious stray dog, she rediscovers her strength and begins to rebuild her life.''

The movie stars Rachel Boston in the lead role, along with many others essaying crucial supporting characters. The film is directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle and written by Anne Abramowitz Junget.

HMM's The More Love Grows cast list: Rachel Boston and others to star in new romantic drama

1) Rachel Boston as Helen

Rachel Boston stars in the lead role as Helen in HMM's The More Love Grows. Helen is a young woman whose life has turned upside down after her husband asked for a separation. The rest of the story focuses on how she manages to rebuild her life with the people around her.

Helen is the protagonist of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the film. Rachel Boston looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, portraying her character's numerous traits with stunning ease. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, Dating the Delaneys, SEAL Team, and Stop the Wedding, to name a few.

2) Warren Christie as Ben

Actor Warren Christie essays the role of Ben in the new HMM romantic drama film. Ben is believed to be the vet with whom Helen strikes a bond. He's a charming young man, and based on the film's sneak peek, viewers can expect him to develop a romantic relationship with the protagonist.

Warren Christie looks brilliant in the role as he embodies his character's inherent charm and charisma with remarkable ease. He's previously appeared in The Watchful Eye, Crashing Through the Snow, If I Only Had Christmas, and 50 States of Fright, among many more.

3) Chris Carson as Trevor

Chris Carson plays the character of Trevor in The More Love Grows. Apart from that, more details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story. Viewers might recognize Chris Carson from In Merry Measure, Blueprint to the Heart, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, The More Love Grows also features numerous other actors playing crucial supporting characters. These include:

Roan Curtis as Aly

Jessie Fraser as Marisa

Zach Kostersky as Skyler

Patrick Gilmore as Paul

Trezzo Mahoro as Asher

Alisha Newton as Dana

Nathan Parrott as Charlie

Gabrielle Rose as Susan

Sarah Surh as Tanya

Alex Rose as Justin

Lynda Boyd as Cindy

Viewers can watch The More Love Grows on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET.