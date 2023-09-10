Where was The Nun 2 shot? Filming locations explored 

The Nun 2 was released on September 8, 2023, and it has captivated audiences with its horror. This supernatural movie is the sequel to The Nun released in 2018, and is the 9th installment in The Conjuring franchise. Directed by Michael Chaves, the main cast of the film includes Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Storm Reid, and Anna Popplewell.

The Nun 2 was filmed in Aix-en-Provence, Couvent des Prêcheurs, France, Europe. Tristan Nyby is the cinematographer who captured the horror with his camera and delivered it without any distortion.

Produced by New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and The Safran Company, the movie was distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Nun 2 was shot in France

The American gothic movie The Nun 2 was entirely shot in France, Europe, specifically in Aix-en-Provence, at Couvent des Prêcheurs. Principal photography began in October 2022 and wrapped up later that year.

Aix-en-Provence, France

Aix-en-Provence, or simply Aix, is a city in Southern France. This location was chosen for the film's shooting because of its ancient buildings, which were suitable for the story's timeline set in 1956.

Couvent des Prêcheurs is the exact place where the entire movie was shot. It was an abandoned convent that the film crew took over for a realistic presentation of the story.

The convent is part of Aix's commune, which was established from 1226 to 1277. This Roman Catholic convent was occupied by various tenants from 1836 to 2015. The idea of turning it into a museum for Jacqueline and Pablo Picasso was discussed but dropped due to disagreements between the artist's family and the municipality. Now, the abandoned convent is under the control of the Ministry of Justice.

The Nun 2 plot

Disclaimer: This part may contain spoilers

With a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes, The Nun 2 grossed $13.1 million worldwide at the box office. The movie was banned in Lebanon as The Nun 2 was perceived as "disparaging Christianity."

This movie is the first in the Conjuring franchise to be shot in Panavision, using Sony Venice 2 cameras and Panavision Primo E- & G-Series Lenses, whereas previous films were made in spherical format.

The story is set in 1956, at a church in Tarascon, France, where Father Noiret is mysteriously set on fire and dies, witnessed by Jacques. Sister Irene, now in Italy, has a vision of Maurice in trouble and is asked by the Cardinal to investigate strange deaths across Europe. Sister Debra joins her on the journey.

In Tarascon, Irene has a vision of a demon named Valak. Debra meets Jacques, who gives her Father Noiret's rosary. Meanwhile, at the boarding school, Sophie is bullied and locked in a chapel with a creepy mosaic.

Irene and Debra learn about the demon's history and its quest for a relic tied to St. Lucy. They go to the boarding school to find Maurice possessed by the demon.

Irene reveals the demon is inside him. In the chapel, they discover the relic's location using the mosaic. Sophie takes the relic, and chaos ensues.

Irene, Sophie, and Debra are separated. Maurice attacks Irene, and she realizes her connection to St. Lucy's lineage, harnessing the relic's power to defeat the demon. They use the relic to defeat Valak, and the demon is sent back to hell.

In the post-credits scene, Ed and Lorraine Warren receive a new case from Father Gordon. This marks the beginning of the next chapter in the Conjuring Universe.

Don't forget to watch this highest-grossing The Nun 2 movie with amazing French backdrops and Valak's presence.