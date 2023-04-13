Where is Uloma Curry-Walker today? Whereabouts explored ahead of A Time to Kill on ID

Uloma Curry-Walker was found guilty of conspiracy, murder, felonious assault, and aggravated murder against her husband, William Walker. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2017. The rest of the conspirators, who included Chad Padgett, Jacqueline Hines, Christopher Hein, and Ryan Dorty, were also sentenced for their involvement in the tragedy.

Uloma Curry-Walker is currently being held at the Dayton Correctional Institution in Montgomery County, Ohio. The reason she got her husband killed was that she wanted to collect on his $100,000 life insurance policy. She had already maxed out several of William’s credit cards without his knowledge and knew that their financial condition was bleak.

The upcoming episode of A Time to Kill will describe this horrific story in detail. The episode, titled Hero Betrayed, will be released on April 13, 2023, at 9 pm on ID.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A shooter guns down Cleveland's beloved fire department lieutenant on his driveway; as he fades away, 45-year-old William Walker tells the EMS as much as he can about the suspect who ambushed him."

Uloma Curry-Walker was the first one to call 911 after her husband got shot

William Walker was a divorced father who married Uloma after dating for two years. Reports suggest that Uloma was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer and her medical insurance was not enough to cover the expenditure. William tied the knot with her so that she could share his benefits. Their acquaintances and neighbors believed that the couple was at peace and destined to live a happy life.

On November 3, 2013, William Walker was shot dead outside his house while returning home after picking up dinner from McDonald's. He was shot four times. Uloma took no time to dial 911 and when the authorities arrived, they discovered that the victim was still alive. He was taken to a local hospital where he breathed his last.

Uloma's strange behavior following the incident raised suspicion. She had no blood on her and did not even try to revive her husband after he collapsed. The police even noticed how she was financially bleeding her husband dry prior to his death, but these clues were not enough to arrest the victim's wife.

After a thorough investigation, the police discovered a man named Chad Padgett could have been involved in the murder. They noticed that Chad was frequently in touch with Jacqueline Hines (Uloma's daughter) and another man named Ryan Dorty. They dug deeper and noticed Chad mentioning something about having a body. This evidence was incriminating enough to make them question him. He was arrested for being complicit in murder as his DNA matched that recovered from the crime scene.

In police custody, Chad revealed everything. Uloma had approached him and his girlfriend Jacqueline to carry out the murder of her husband in exchange for $1000. She did this to receive his $100,000 life insurance policy money. Chad first got in touch with his cousin Christopher Hein, who in turn called Dorty to do the job. Dorty shot Willam dead with a gun provided by Chad Padgett.

Uloma Curry-Walker's trial was quick and she was found guilty of conspiracy, murder, felonious assault, and aggravated murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2017 while Chad Padgett, Jacqueline Hines, Christopher Hein, and Ryan Dorty were also prosecuted for their involvement.

