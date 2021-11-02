Antlers: Release date, plot, cast, and all about the horror movie

After almost three years of waiting, fans can finally watch Antlers ahead of Halloween this year as it was released on October 29. The film was previously slated for release in April 2020. However, it was delayed twice by Searchlight (now owned by Disney) owing to the pandemic.

The Fox-Disney merger, which was completed in 2019, has also been rumored to be a cause for delaying Antlers’ release in 2019. 20th Century Fox previously owned Searchlight, which now falls under Walt Disney Co.

In July of 2018, it was announced that Guillermo Del Toro was linked with this project to produce the film. At the time, he was fresh off winning two Oscars for Shape of Water.

Hostiles director Scott Cooper has directed the film with the screenplay co-written by himself, Henry Chaisson, and Nick Antosca. The primary plot of Antlers is based on a short story by Nick Antosca called "The Quiet Boy."

Antlers @AntlersMovie

Now Playing Only in Theaters

Get tickets: Who's your favorite Halloween movie monster? #AntlersMovie Now Playing Only in TheatersGet tickets: bit.ly/AntlersTix Who's your favorite Halloween movie monster?#AntlersMovie Now Playing Only in TheatersGet tickets: bit.ly/AntlersTix https://t.co/T0D06qePRR

The horror film was released exclusively in theaters on October 29, along with Edgar Wrights’ Last Night in Soho, which was released on the same day. The movie was released in the USA, UK, Australia, and most other places on the same date.

No streaming details are known about Antlers. However, since Searchlight Pictures handle the movie’s distribution, Disney could make it available on Disney+ for streaming. The film could be streamed on Hulu instead of Disney+, as Antlers is rated ‘R’ for extreme gore.

Like other recent Disney-owned movies, it could be available to stream within two to three months of theatrical release. Based on that speculation, the film could be available on digital platforms from January or February next year.

Antlers @AntlersMovie

From Director Scott Cooper and Producer

Only in Theaters Friday

Get tickets NOW: In 2 days, #AntlersMovie arrives.From Director Scott Cooper and Producer @RealGDT Only in Theaters FridayGet tickets NOW: bit.ly/AntlersTix In 2 days, #AntlersMovie arrives.From Director Scott Cooper and Producer @RealGDTOnly in Theaters FridayGet tickets NOW: bit.ly/AntlersTix https://t.co/rmbLJ6HZUA

The official synopsis of Antlers reads:

“A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”

The protagonists will also have to face an ancient creature that ends up wreaking havoc and claiming several lives. The beast, also known as Wendigo, can possess people. Furthermore, it also indulges in some brutal as well as gory ways to slay some characters.

Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons play the lead in Antlers

Antlers @AntlersMovie



Only in theaters this Friday.

Get tickets NOW: On the red carpet with the cast and filmmakers of #AntlersMovie at the NYC premiere!Only in theaters this Friday.Get tickets NOW: bit.ly/AntlersTix On the red carpet with the cast and filmmakers of #AntlersMovie at the NYC premiere!Only in theaters this Friday.Get tickets NOW: bit.ly/AntlersTix https://t.co/nGdOaYfcAA

Actress Keri Russell stars as Julia Meadows and is accompanied by Jesse Plemons as Paul Meadows. Meanwhile, Scott Haze plays Frank Weaver, and Graham Greene portrays Warren Stokes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other cast members include -- Jeremy T. Thomas as Lucas Weaver, Rory Cochrane as Dan Lecroy, and Amy Madigan as Ellen Booth.

Edited by Prem Deshpande