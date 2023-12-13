Where to watch Big Brother Reindeer Games? Streaming platforms explored

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a holiday-themed spin-off show based on the original Big Brother franchise. In addition to airing exclusively on CBS, it may be seen on Paramount+ and other services that bundle live TV, like Hulu + Live TV.

For Paramount+ subscribers, there are two ways to stream Big Brother Reindeer Games. Viewers of Paramount+ account with a subscription to SHOWTIME will be able to view the episodes both live and on demand. On the other hand, Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have the opportunity to watch the episodes on demand only on the day after the episode initially aired on television.

Fans can also watch the show on other platforms that do not require a cable connection, such as fubtoTV and DirecTV Stream. New episodes of Big Brother Reindeer Games air every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday on CBS at 9 PM ET until the season finale on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

What is Big Brother Reindeer Games all about?

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a special limited reality series featuring former contestants and winners of the Big Brother franchise. To celebrate the holidays, the show gathers them together and pits them against one another in a series of memorable challenges. The fortunate victor who completes the task will be in the queue for a substantial $100,000 grand prize.

Here is a list of the contestants:

Cameron Hardin (Season 25)

Britney Haynes (Seasons 12 and 14)

Taylor Whale (Season 24)

Danielle Reyes (Seasons 3 and 7)

Josh Martinez (Season 19)

Frankie Grande (Season 16)

Nicole Franzel (Seasons 6, 8, and 22)

Xavier Prather (Season 23)

Cody Calafiore (Seasons 16 and 22)

The show kicked off to a wonderful start with the airing of the first episode last Monday. Out of the aforementioned nine house guests, Cameron became the first to be sent home after he failed to triumph over Xavier in the ultimate challenge at the end of the episode called Santa's Showdown.

Compared to the earlier seasons of Big Brother, Big Brother Reindeer Games features several changes in the way in which they are doing things. The characteristic live feeds are missing this time and so is familiar host Julie Chen Moonves. Instead, former alum Jordan Lloyd has been roped in as the new host. Additionally, the guests do not live in the house and there are no nominated eliminations this time.

What happened on the first episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games?

The first episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games set the ball rolling and let everyone know about how the rest of the mini-series is going to be. Host Jordan welcomed the guests to the first challenge of the night, called Naughty and Nice.

This challenge required the players to guess the name of a famous Christmas song after observing a series of clues. Whoever guesses the correct name first will be the winner, which in this case as it turned out, was Britney.

Jingle Bell Brawl was the next challenge and required the players to fill up the letterboxes of the other contestants with letters for Santa while simultaneously returning any mail that the others were dropping into their letterboxes. Frankie won the challenge and nominated Cameron and Xavier for the final Santa's Showdown.

The final challenge required Cameron and Xavier to solve the pieces of a giant puzzle. Xavier managed to finish the puzzle within time and Cameron was subsequently sent home.