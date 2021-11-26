Where to watch 'Copy That!'? Release date, trailer and all about the YouTube Originals competition series

YouTube Originals' new series, Copy That! is the perfect blend of baking, make-up, gaming and dance. The epic competition series is based on the concept of creators being challenged to copy what the others do best.

Premiering on November 29, fans will see a new host in every episode with the contestants trying to master a new skill by imitating, replicating and dominating the challenges.

The all-new competition comedy series, Copy That! will feature social media influencers Sofie Dossi (6.44M subscribers), Lisette aka Luhhsetty (3.19M subscribers), Rosanna Pansino (13M subscribers) and Preston (18.4M subscribers).

When will Copy That! be released?

Beginning on Monday, November 29, an episode will debut on each star creator's YouTube channel. The content will exclusively be available on YouTube.

Official trailer of Copy That!

The first-of-its-kind competition series with YouTubers Sofie Dossi, Luhhsetty, Rosanna Pansino and Preston will be packed with drama, enthusiasm and loads of fun.

YouTube Originals released a trailer for Copy That! on November 15.

The trailer quotes:

"A new skill to master, give it a flip or it's a disaster."

Readers can watch the snippet below:

All about the new YouTube Originals series

YouTube Originals' Copy That! is a five-part digital competition series that will feature established YouTubers who will demo their baking, make-up, gaming and dance mastery skills, after which other creators are required to copy the act and showcase their own upgraded version.

The episodic rollout will feature on each creator’s channel:

Episode One – premieres on Preston’s official YouTube channel

Episode Two – premieres on Sofie Dossi’s official YouTube channel

Episode Three – premieres on Rosanna Pansino’s official YouTube channel

Episode Four – premieres on Luhhsetty’s official YouTube channel

Episode Five – premieres on Matt Stonie’s official YouTube channel and all four Copy That! star creators’ channels

Copy That! will soon be one of the most creator-focused YouTube Originals series, and will find itself among #1 Chicken, How To Olympics, 30 Days with: Bretman Rock, Could You Survive The Movies?, and Retro Tech.

Copy That! is produced by Sony Pictures Television with Charles Wachter as the executive producer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish