Where to watch Cry Macho? Streaming details, plot, cast, and all about the Clint Eastwood film

Cry Macho marks the return of the legendary Clint Eastwood to the western genre that made him iconic. The action star of the '60s and '70s is producing, directing, and starring in Warner Bros.'s latest neo-western feature.
Cry Macho is based on a 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash, which American screenwriter Nick Schenk has adapted. The western drama has opened on September 17 in the USA.
Complete details about Cry Macho's release, streaming, cast, and more are given below:
When will Cry Macho be released globally?
The Clint Eastwood film will be released on different dates worldwide.
Here's the schedule of Cry Macho's global releases:
- September 16: Greece, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, and Peru
- September 17: The USA and Canada
- October 1: Poland
- October 21: Germany and Slovakia
- October 28: Netherlands
- October 29: Iceland
- November 10: France
- November 12: The UK, Ireland, and Spain
In the United States, Cry Macho has been released digitally as well as in theaters.
Where to watch Cry Macho digitally in the US?
Viewers can watch the film on HBO Max. All they need to have is a subscription plan for the platform. The movie will be available on the streaming service for 31 days, starting from September 17, 2021.
Viewers can browse through their suitable monthly or yearly plans to get the subscription to HBO Max. The available plans are $9.99/month for a subscription with ads and $14.99/month for an ad-free plan.
The yearly subscription option costs $99.99 annually with commercials, while the ad-free one is $119.99.
What is the runtime of Cry Macho?
The total runtime of the Clint Eastwood film clocks in at 1 hour and 44 minutes (104 minutes).
Cry Macho: Cast, characters, and plot
Synopsis
The official synopsis of the Warner Bros. western drama is as follows:
"The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption."
Furthermore, Cry Macho has received a rating of PG-13.
Cast and characters
- Clint Eastwood as Mike Milo
- Dwight Yoakam as Howard Polk
- Eduardo Minett as Rafael "Rafo" Polk
- Natalia Traven as Marta
- Fernanda Urrejola as Leta
- Horacio Garcia Rojas as Aurelio
- Alexandra Ruddy
- Ana Rey as Senora Reyes
- Paul Lincoln Alayo