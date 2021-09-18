Where to watch Cry Macho? Streaming details, plot, cast, and all about the Clint Eastwood film

Cry Macho marks the return of the legendary Clint Eastwood to the western genre that made him iconic. The action star of the '60s and '70s is producing, directing, and starring in Warner Bros.'s latest neo-western feature.

Cry Macho is based on a 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash, which American screenwriter Nick Schenk has adapted. The western drama has opened on September 17 in the USA.

Complete details about Cry Macho's release, streaming, cast, and more are given below:

When will Cry Macho be released globally?

The Clint Eastwood movie is releasing in blended mode (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Clint Eastwood film will be released on different dates worldwide.

Here's the schedule of Cry Macho's global releases:

September 16: Greece, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, and Peru

Greece, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, and Peru September 17: The USA and Canada

The USA and Canada October 1: Poland

Poland October 21: Germany and Slovakia

Germany and Slovakia October 28: Netherlands

Netherlands October 29: Iceland

Iceland November 10: France

France November 12: The UK, Ireland, and Spain

In the United States, Cry Macho has been released digitally as well as in theaters.

Where to watch Cry Macho digitally in the US?

The movie will release digitally on HBO Max (Image via Warner Bros.)

Viewers can watch the film on HBO Max. All they need to have is a subscription plan for the platform. The movie will be available on the streaming service for 31 days, starting from September 17, 2021.

Viewers can browse through their suitable monthly or yearly plans to get the subscription to HBO Max. The available plans are $9.99/month for a subscription with ads and $14.99/month for an ad-free plan.

The yearly subscription option costs $99.99 annually with commercials, while the ad-free one is $119.99.

What is the runtime of Cry Macho?

Cry Macho: Runtime (Image via Warner Bros.)

The total runtime of the Clint Eastwood film clocks in at 1 hour and 44 minutes (104 minutes).

Cry Macho: Cast, characters, and plot

Synopsis

Official Synopsis (Image via Warner Bros.)

The official synopsis of the Warner Bros. western drama is as follows:

"The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption."

Furthermore, Cry Macho has received a rating of PG-13.

Cast and characters

Also Read

Cast and characters(Image via Warner Bros.)

Clint Eastwood as Mike Milo

Dwight Yoakam as Howard Polk

Eduardo Minett as Rafael "Rafo" Polk

Natalia Traven as Marta

Fernanda Urrejola as Leta

Horacio Garcia Rojas as Aurelio

Alexandra Ruddy

Ana Rey as Senora Reyes

Paul Lincoln Alayo

Edited by Prem Deshpande