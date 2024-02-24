Where to watch Deal Or No Deal Island? Streaming platforms explored

Deal Or No Deal Island, based on the Dutch series of the same name and Survivor, is set to release on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 9:30/8:30c on NBC. In this competition series, contestants must guess which gold briefcases contain a higher amount and which ones don't. Through a prediction game, each participant gets an opportunity to eliminate the less valuable cases, leaving the ones with a higher amount in the end.

During the series, however, each cast member gets a deal to either take a specific cash amount with them or keep testing their luck with the briefcase elimination. As per NBC Insider's January 16, 2024, article, the Deal Or No Deal Island official synopsis reads as follows:

"In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter The Temple, where they must play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal."

It further states how the game rules will work and the role the banker will play on the show:

"The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history."

Deal Or No Deal Island premieres Monday exclusively on NBC and Peacock

Deal Or No Deal Island episode 1 will be released alongside a 90-minute special at 9:30 pm. From episode 2 onwards, on Monday, March 4, 2024, the upcoming episodes will air at 10 pm on NBC.

The original Deal Or No Deal Island fans can also subscribe to Peacock to watch the newly released episodes the next day. Even though Peacock has no free trial policy, they provide affordable individual packages to their subscribers. For their two Premium and Plus plans, the membership fee costs $6 per month and $12 per month, respectively.

The ad-free Peacock Plus plan also provides an option to offline download all exclusive content. Apart from that, Fubo is a great option to stream the premiere episode. Fubo offers free trials to their customers and offers four plans so that every individual can choose a plan according to their budget.

Watch the original Deal Or No Deal Island's four seasons on Pluto, which provides more than 250 channels and on-demand movies and TV shows. Moreover, Prime Video is also a great alternative, with a membership fee priced at $5.99 per month.

If you are not a US resident, using a VPN to sign up for a subscription account is recommended.

Fans are eagerly anticipating what the new show has in store for them. The first episode, Are You A Gambler? synopsis reads as follows:

"Thirteen players gather on the elusive banker's private island to hunt for briefcases worth more than $200 million in hopes."

The special sneak peek for the show was already released on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in which the viewers were introduced to castmates and show host Joe Manganiello. A few of the competitors include reality TV stars such as Survivor contestant Rob Mariano, Claudia Jordan, and Brantzen Wong.

