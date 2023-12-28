Where to watch Diagnosis? All to know about the docuseries based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ newspaper column

Netflix’s Diagnosis is a 2019 medical docuseries based on newspaper columns written by Dr. Lisa Sanders of Yale New Haven Hospital. While the documentary series is currently streaming on Netflix, Dr. Sanders’ experiences have inspired other shows such as House MD on television. The docuseries follows Dr. Sanders as she helps patients diagnose and look for a cure for their rare medical conditions using the crowd wisdom method.

Diagnosis is inspired by the cases that Dr. Lisa Sanders discussed in her column in The New York Times Magazine. As with any documentary, the cast includes Dr. Sanders and various patients whom she helped get treatment. The condition, the symptoms and the arrival at the findings of the disease are all well-explained in each of the episodes. Diagnosis was released by Netflix on the platform on August 16, 2019, and has been streaming since.

Where and how to watch Diagnosis?

Diagnosis is a Netflix Original and is available for streaming on the platform. The show is a unique combination of reality television and empathetic medical advice. The series has a Netflix and New York Times partnership. However, the idea was Dr. Sanders’ brainchild as she was on a quest to help patients with undiagnosed conditions.

Sanders used her column, titled Diagnosis, as the series, in The New York Times, where she published each patient’s case for readers to peruse. It was presented in the form of a medical mystery for the newspaper readers to solve and provide a prognosis.

While suggestions and ideas poured in from readers, doctors and other patients, Dr. Sanders was able to try out and provide treatment for each of the cases presented in the paper. The journey of each of the patients from their meeting with Dr. Sanders to getting treated was covered and shown in a 40-minute episode.

The series has seven episodes, each following a patient with an unresolved medical condition. All the episodes dropped on August 16, 2019, and can be streamed in any order.

What is the cast of Diagnosis?

Being a documentary series, the cast of the show are the real people involved in the medical cases. Each patient makes up one cast member of each episode along with Dr. Sanders and the medical crew. The lead cast for the docuseries can be listed below:

Lisa Sanders – Physician, columnist and narrator for Diagnosis Angel Parker – Episode 1 Sadie Gonzalez – Episode 2 Willie Reyes – Episode 3 Kamiyah Morgan – Episode 4 Lashay Hamblin – Episode 5 Matt Lee – Episode 6 Joe – Episode 7 Ann – Episode 7

What are the episodes of the series about?

Episode 1 – Detective Work Episode 2 – Second Opinions Episode 3 – The Wisdom of the Crowd Episode 4 – Looking for a Village Episode 5 – A Question of Trust Episode 6 – Déjà vu Episode 7 - Paralyzed

Angel Parker of episode 1 was a 23-year-old whose muscle pains were rendering her immobile. While 7-year-old Sadie Gonzalez had frequent unexplained seizures, 46-year-old Army veteran Willie Reyes’ seizures resulted in his memory loss.

On one hand, 6-year-old Kamiyah was fainting up to 300 times a day, on the other hand, 20-year-old Matt Lee fainted only with a feeling of déjà vu. 16-year-old Lashay Hamblin was non-bulimic but had bouts of vomiting. Joe faced unexplained paralysis waist down, while Ann’s right-side paralysis recurred and vanished.

Open suggestions from the crowd helped send each of the patients on a journey toward better treatment after being picked by Dr. Sanders and her Diagnosis. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.