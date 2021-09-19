Where to watch 'Family Guy' Season 20 online? Release date, channel, cast and more

Popular sitcom Family Guy is coming back with its 20th season. It is one of the longest-running shows on Fox.

The show has been mostly compared with another animated show, The Simpsons. Set in the fictional city of Quahog in Rhode Island, America, the sitcom premiered on January 31, 1999, and is produced by Fuzzy Door Productions.

Family Guy Season 20 release date, channel and other details

The 20th season of Family Guy will premiere on September 26, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT. The reason behind the late timing is the mature content.

Those who plan to stream the show can watch it on Hulu. Seth McFarlane is the show's executive producer alongside Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who are the showrunners.

The show is being produced by Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Tom Devanney and Patrick Meighan.

Seth MacFarlane, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and Alex Borstein are returning for Season 20. Mike Henry quit his role as Cleveland Brown following the George Floyd protests in 2020. Henry will be replaced by Arif Zahir.

About Family Guy

Family Guy follows the lives of the Griffin family that includes parents Peter and Lois, children Meg, Chris, and Steve, and their pet dog, Brian.

Seth McFarlane's idea for the Griffins family was inspired by his two short animated films, The Life of Larry and Larry & Steve. The protagonist, Larry, and his dog, Steve, were redesigned and renamed Peter and Brian.

Peter and Lois decide to tell the kids the story of how they met and fell in love in the 90s. (Image via Getty Images)

A seven-minute pilot was pitched to Fox in 1998 and the show was given a green signal. However, its cancelation was announced after Season 3 in 2002 and one unaired episode premiered in 2003.

But considering the positive response and DVD sales, Fox renewed the show in 2004 and the fourth season premiered in 2005.

Family Guy received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards and Annie Awards. The sitcom was also criticized for its controversial content.

Also Read

Screen Rant @screenrant



buff.ly/3hWMhpD Family Guy is renewed for seasons 19 and 20 at Fox. Family Guy is renewed for seasons 19 and 20 at Fox.



buff.ly/3hWMhpD https://t.co/nrpuHGMsDk

A total of 369 episodes of the show have aired since 2021. It was renewed last year for the 19th season and Fox announced in September 2020 that the show will continue with Season 21.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod