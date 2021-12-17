Where to watch 'Fantasy Island' Christmas episode? Release date and more

Fox's Fantasy Island is the sequel to the 1977 series of the same name. The first season of the show continues the original story with a new bunch of characters. The reboot gained massive ratings and was one of the most streamed shows for Fox in 2021.

The first season of Fantasy Island included guest stars such as Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son), Debbi Morgan (All My Children) and Leslie Jordon (Call Me Kat) who all come to the luxury resort to fulfill their fantasies, which rarely turns out as expected in the show.

The series Fantasy Island has been renewed for a second season and a two-hour special Christmas episode, titled, 'Welcome to the Snow Globe,' which will air on December 21, 2021.

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn spoke to Deadline and said:

“We’re really high on it, and it’s been exciting for us to cross-pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island. Yes we definitely see a potential second season and it’s something that we’re talking about now."

'Fantasy Island' Holiday Special - A fantasy of ideal christmas!

The Fantasy Island special episode 'Welcome to the Snow Globe' will feature some well-known actors like Lindsey Kraft (Grace & Frankie), Eddie Cahill (NCIS: New Orleans) and Mackenzie Astin (You) as guest stars in the show.

Lindsey will play Allison Holmes, the CEO of a hotel chain who goes to Fantasy Island to experience a perfect christmas and to meet "Mr. Right," who will test Roarke in some unexpected ways.

Sony Pictures Television 📺 @SPTV



see you on the island this Tuesday starting at 8pm on @foxtv! The @fantasyislandtv cast is filling you in on what to expect during the 2-hour holiday special! 🏝🎄see you on the island this Tuesday starting at 8pm on @foxtv! #FantasyIsland The @fantasyislandtv cast is filling you in on what to expect during the 2-hour holiday special! 🏝🎄see you on the island this Tuesday starting at 8pm on @foxtv! #FantasyIsland https://t.co/SADE1nObtf

According to the official logline:

"Mr. Jones will face his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future.”

The reboot of the Fantasy Island series is created by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, and is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the special episode on December 21st, 2021 at 8:00 pm only on Fox.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia