Where to watch Genius: MLK/X? Streaming service and plot explored

Part of National Geographic's Genius anthology, the latest series Genius: MLK/X, premiered at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., on February 1, 2024. Directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, it offers an intimate look into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X's formative years in the Civil Rights movement. The eight-episode series has Kelvin Harrison Jr. portraying Martin Luther King Jr. while Aaron Pierre will appear as Malcolm X.

Genius: MLK/X premieres every Thursday on National Geographic and it can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu the days after the episode airs. Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macdeon serve as showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers include Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer.

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Image via Instagram @kelvharrjr)

Where to watch Genius: MLK/X?

Genius: MLK/X premiered on National Geographic with two episodes on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT. The episodes are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu since February 2, 2024.

The rest of the episodes are set to debut two at a time every Thursday, in the following weeks. The production involves EUE/Sokolow, Fox 21 Television Studios, and Imagine Television.

ABC aired a special premiere of the first episode on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT. It was broadcast in the United Kingdom on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 9 pm.

This series has a PG-14 rating as it has limited physical violence with depictions of historical racial tensions and civil rights struggles. It also features intense racial themes and confrontations, which may be emotionally challenging for some viewers. The historical footage and depictions of civil rights struggles in the series may be distressing.

What is Genius: MLK/X about?

Genius: MLK/X storyline depicts how the lives of both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X were shaped by their strong fathers and terrible abuse as youngsters. Their rich and similar stories formed their identities which led them to become the change they wanted to see in the world.

Before finding his voice at Morehouse and Boston University, King experienced life in the church and the Jim Crow South while growing up in various places and times.

Malcolm X was raised in the constant, deadly violence of the Klan and fell into a life of crime and incarceration before meeting the Nation of Islam and finding his voice. Eventually, the two rose to lead a movement. The docudrama series shows their real lifestyles and gives an inside look at their complicated lives as husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons.

Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, both of their wives, are often shown in supporting roles. However, MLK/X brought them to the forefront and showed them as strong movement activists. The episodes will look at the times before and after the big historical events.

They will show how each leader and those closest to them questioned their resolve and choices as they tried to balance a public image with a private life. King and X only met once, but often disagreed with each other.

Who plays Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr in Genius: MLK/X?

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Martin Luther King Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. in the series. Kelvin has appeared in several films, such as Luce, Chevalier, Waves, and Monster.

His role as MLK will show him as a minister, activist, political philosopher, and the most prominent of all time. From the late 1940s to the late 1960s, MLK led a movement to end disparities in race and to accord African Americans equal rights.

Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X

Aaron Pierre plays the role of minister and human rights activist Malcolm X. Pierre's acting credits include Foe, Old, Brother, and more.

His role as X shows him as a leader within the Nation of Islam and is known for promoting black empowerment. Like Martin Luther King Jr., he is regarded as one of the most famous activists in the Civil Rights Movement.

Season 4 of Genius: MLK/X is available now on Disney+ and Hulu starting February 2, following a weekly release.