Where to watch Heartland season 17? TV networks and streaming platforms explored

Heartland se­ason 17, the latest installment of the popular Canadian series, can be stre­amed on various platforms. In Canada, new episodes are being aired on CBC and can be stre­amed on CBC Gem, an exclusive­ service for Canadian viewe­rs. The show can also be enjoyed on Netflix.

If viewers are outside Canada or prefe­r to watch the entire season, they can purchase the same on Apple TV. Up Faith and Family will also soon offe­r the season for streaming, providing another option for fans to enjoy the series.

The new season continues to captivate vie­wers each week. Fans outside the US who do not have access to the show can use a VPN to enjoy it on CBC Gem. They can also stream it through fuboTV.

How to purchase or subscribe to Heartland season 17?

Options for streaming Heartland se­ason 17 are currently rather limited. It can be streamed on fuboTV or watched for free with ads on CBC Gem. Se­ason 17 can be downloaded from Apple TV as well and can also be streamed on Netflix with a subscription. However, no rental or purchase options for the new season are available yet on Google Play and Amazon.

The newest season faces geographic limits set by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. However, fans outside Canada can still watch season 17 using virtual private networks or VPNs. Conne­cting to a server in Canada through service­s like ExpressVPN or NordVPN permits vie­wers to gain access to CBC content.

What is the family-drama series Heartland all about?

Heartland is a television show that combines comedy and drama. It has been capturing the hearts of viewers since its premiere on October 14, 2007, on CBC. Based on the Heartland book series by Lauren Brooke, it holds the esteemed title of being the longest-running one-hour drama series in Canadian television history.

The captivating story unfolds against the backdrop of Alberta's picturesque landscape. The plot revolves around Amy Fleming and her older sister Louise "Lou" Fleming. They reside on their family ranch called Heartland, alongside their widowed grandfather Jack Bartlett, their father Tim Fleming, and Ty Borden, a dedicated farmhand hired to assist them with their daily tasks.

The story also showcases the ups and downs of life on the ranch, emphasizing the family bond throughout the years. The Flemings especially focus on healing ailing and wounded horses and have an emotional connection to them. The story spans several generations, showcasing both uplifting and challenging moments as it sheds light on family love and resilience.

In summary, Murray Shostak's family drama series touched the hearts of millions around the world by focusing on the special bond between humans and horses amidst the breathtaking countryside of Alberta, Canada.

Who stars in the award-winning family drama series?

The drama series features a stellar cast that includes Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Graham Wardle as Ty Borden, Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise, Alisha Newton as Georgie, and Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett. It also stars Chris Potter as Tim Fleming, Jessica Amlee as Mallory Wells, Jessica Steen as Lisa Stillman, and other notable actors who further enrich the narrative.

All seasons of Heartland are available to stream on multiple platforms including Apple TV+, and Netflix, with a monthly and yearly subscription. Additionally, the series can be watched for free on CBC Gem.