Where to watch 'Hilda and the Mountain King'? Release date, trailer and more

Hilda and the Mountain King features the return of Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks' heroine Hilda for one final adventure on Netflix. It will be the third installment in the Hilda series, and will air as a movie special rather than a full-fledged third season.

Directed by Andy Coyle, Hilda and the Mountain King will release on December 30 2021. The voice cast of the film includes Bella Ramsey (of Game of Thrones fame), Daisy Haggard, Rasmus Hardiker, and Ameerah Falzon-Ojo. It is based on the sixth graphic novel of the same name by Luke Pearson.

'Hilda and the Mountain King' synopsis: Hilda's adventures as a troll

The official trailer for Hilda and the Mountain King was released on December 3 2021 on YouTube. The 85-minute-long movie special will be based on the award-winning graphic novels by Luke Pearson. The trailer offers a peek into what can be expected from the 2D-animated film.

Following the cliff-hanger at the end of Hilda season 2, Hilda and the Mountain King picks up with Hild being stuck in the body of a troll. In her quest to turn back into a human and reunite with her mother and friends, Hilda is further drawn into the world of trolls.

She gets to experience their customs, cuisines, and their legends, including that of the infamous the Mountain King. Meanwhile, Hilda's mother Johanna sets out to find her as tensions rise between the gathering trolls and the city of Trolberg.

When and where can you watch 'Hilda and the Mountain King'?

After two successful seasons of the Netflix animated adventure fantasy drama series Hilda, its third season will be released in the form of an extended movie special. Hilda and the Mountain King is set to be released on Netflix on December 30 2021.

Viewers will get to explore the hidden depths of Trolberg this holiday season.

