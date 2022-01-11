Where to watch Isla Fisher's "Wolf Like Me"? Release date, trailer, and more

This new year, the past can no longer remain hidden as star-crossed lovers unite on Peacock's upcoming drama series, Wolf Like Me. The series is all set to stream exclusively on Stan and Peacock from January 13.

Directed and written by the regisseur of Little Monsters, Abe Forsythe, the upcoming drama series blends pivotal themes of humor, drama and mystery to set the tone for a unique love story. The narrative features a father desperately trying to retain his relationship with his estranged daughter.

What is "Wolf Like Me" about?

No relationship can escape its ghosts. Gary (Josh Gad), an "emotional wreck" of a father, struggles desperately to provide for his daughter after losing his wife. However, fate has a surprise in store when it brings along Mary (Isla Fisher), who sparks an immediate connection with the duo.

Having said that, no one is spared from the consequences of what this union brings. What adds to the drama is a secret, which isn't Mary's to give away.

With all the tones that this drama series is set to highlight, the biggest challenge lies in the way they confront each other and make their way into working their struggles into one. The universe definitely has something in store for them, as they move along the way, "following the signs".

Wolf Like Me, taken from the song by TV on the Radio, is a genre-bending series that has seamlessly linked with music in new ways, as has been commented by Gad who has previously worked with Forsythe.

According to Fisher,

"I was on board with the concept, which, I won't give any spoilers, I just thought it was unique and hilarious and I had a working relationship with one of the producers before, so when she gave me the material, I trust her taste, and then I saw Little Monsters, which Josh is incredible in, so funny and brilliant, and I thought, 'Oh, I love this storyteller.'"

When and where to watch "Wolf Like Me"

The television drama series is produced by Stan in partnership with NBCUniversal and streaming platform Peacock. All six, 30-minute-long episodes are set to be available worldwide on both streaming platforms from January 13, 2022.

