Where to watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 premiere? Streaming platforms explored

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 premiered on MTV on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8 pm. The new season's official trailer showed that the cast members will go on an adventurous trip to Las Vegas and Atlantic City where they will make new memories.

The synopsis for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation read:

"The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City – and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore, reliving their glory days together."

Fans loved previous seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation thanks to its unique structure that highlights family bonds and friendships. While the cast members did face some ups and downs, fans loved how they resolved their issues and gave them a hint of nostalgic memories.

The new season premiere is available to watch exclusively on the MTV website or MTV app and streaming platforms such as Paramount+.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 will premiere on Prime Video, Hulu + Live TV, and Direct TV

The upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 are set to be released on cable TV. However, live-streaming services such as Philo and Sling TV are great alternatives to cable networks. Most platforms, provide their users with a free one-week trial and discounted individual packages.

Direct TV offers affordable monthly plans at $69.99, while Philo gives viewers access to more than 70+ cable channels at $25 a month. These channels include MTV, where fans can stream the new season of Jersey Shore, TLC, and Paramount Network. Meanwhile, Sling TV includes a special feature of Paramount+ with showtime, all streaming packages are available at up to 50% off.

Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Prime Video, and Pamarount + offer free trials to anyone who signs up and makes an account on their application. Additionally, ad-supported streaming at Paramount+ is $5.99 a month and without ads for $11.99 per month.

What to Expect

Following a similar format to the past six seasons, the Emmy-nominated reality series' official show description gives insights into what the new season has in store for fans.

"Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the Shore family trip in Nashville." The description reads.

It continues:

"But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, 'MVP' trying to find zen in Tucson and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations and reunions years in the making."

In season 7, cast members will plan a short trip to Las Vegas which will be later extended as they head to the East Coast towards the Atlantic City. The Jersey gang will explore new places, reminiscing old memories, and having deep conversations with each other.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a perfect mixture of humor, drama, comedy, and adventure hooking the audience with the special bonds cast members share.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 episode 1 synopsis reads:

"Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back in the mix, and the roommates hit the road with stops across the nation before returning to the original Seaside Heights house to reunite with a few old friends."

Stream Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 episode 1 on MTV and Paramount + and all upcoming episodes every Thursday at 8/7c.

