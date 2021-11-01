Where to watch 'Judy Justice'? Release date, trailer, and all about new reality series

IMDb TV's new court show Judy Justice premieres on November 1. Judge Judy Sheindlin returns to television with her series debut. The show will revolve around real cases and arbitrate binding decisions.

The distinction in the new series is that the payoffs can go higher, with litigants eligible for up to $10,000. In a new trailer for the series, Judy Sheindlin said:

“Judy Justice is an exciting new adventure that allows me to come into streaming while producing a whole different kind of court show. I’ve been alone for the past 25 years. Now I have a new team. To have them help me create this new show is giving me a third act … or a fourth act. We are upping the game, sometimes PC, sometimes not.”

When will Judy Justice release?

Judy Justice will be available for streaming on Monday, November 1 on Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV. The show will premiere with four episodes, followed by new ones available every weekday.

Official trailer of Judy Justice

Here's the official first look trailer for IMDb TV's Judy Justice. Judy Sheindlin holds the show together with her sarcastic wit and no-bones approach to law and order!

About Judy Justice

After spending 40 years in family court, America’s favorite judge Judy Sheindlin, presents her wit and wisdom with bluntness on Judy Justice.

The cast includes retired judge of the Manhattan Family Court Judy Sheindlin, accompanied by bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose.

Sheindlin brings with her a huge fanbase with new faces working with her in the courtroom. On being asked if she ever contemplated retiring after leaving Judge Judy, she said:

"To what? For what? I like to work. I find that my blood pressure is best when I work because I think it’s just as challenging to find something that gives you fulfillment, something to do if you still have energy. As long as I left ‘Judge Judy’ after a quarter-century on top, which I did…it just felt perfect, and then on to another adventure with a big company where I had another year to think about it. You’re really supposed to know when to say goodbye, but if you haven’t gotten that message yet, and you love what you do, keep doing it."

The original series Judy Justice begins streaming on Monday, November 1 on IMDb TV.

