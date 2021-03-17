The Internet wants to cancel David Dobrik after 'bulls**t apology"

Recently, David Dobrik got criticized for the apology video he posted for the number of controversies in which his name has come up.

David Dobrik has been accused by multiple former Vlog squad members of treating them like “garbage.” That was followed by the viral Seth Francois allegations, who said David had manipulated him into kissing a 47-year old man without his consent.

Adding David Dobrik to the list of insincere YouTuber apologies pic.twitter.com/Gfj8rs00Eb — Beifong Twin (@firelrd_zuko) March 17, 2021

Since then, celebrities like Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein have claimed that other underage girls have come to them with allegations of sexual assault against David Dobrik and his Vlog squad members. With so many allegations having come up, Dobrik posted an apology video that has got him in even more trouble.

@DavidDobrik's complete involvement in @durtedom's alleged rape, a thread.



1. Approval of Dom’s behaviour / awareness of the situation / guilty conscience



2. Manipulation of footage



3. Refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing / take accountability — Bill Smith (@BillSmith1247) March 17, 2021

What happened to David Dobrik: Why does the internet want to cancel him?

In the last few days, terms such as “David Dobrik rape” have been trending on Twitter. The reason? A woman named Hannah revealed in an interview with Insider that she was involved in a traumatic experience with Dominykas “Durte Dom” Zeglaitis, a member of Dobrik’s Vlog squad. Durte Dom played a character who was a sex addict, with Hannah and her seven college friends involved in a video shoot, back in November 2018.

no bcuz weren’t like half of david dobrik’s besties accused of rape as well and he swept it under the rug like why is any1 shocked — zoe 𖤐 (@v4mpgrI) March 17, 2021

david dobrik, durte dom, and his entire team of friends and youtubers are terrible people and dont know what consent is. a woman recently came out to say that she was raped for a threesome vlog, so stop supporting him and watching his videos. — - (@leftistexe) March 17, 2021

Hannah was a 20-year old sophomore at a private liberal-arts school in Los Angeles. She accused Durte Dom of rape, and said that he took advantage of her when she was incapacitated with alcohol. The video in question had a “threesome plot,” and was taken off by Dobrik later at the request of Hannah.

David Dobrik in his "Let's talk" apology video:



"Consent is something that's super, super important to me" pic.twitter.com/ocas1XBO3H — Junior Judge Judy (@JudgePerfect) March 17, 2021

When David Dobrik titles his apology "Let's talk" but then disables the comments pic.twitter.com/qDv0tLmRj5 — Junior Judge Judy (@JudgePerfect) March 17, 2021

Me waiting for Trisha Paytas to upload her YouTube video demolishing David Dobrik’s “apology” video. pic.twitter.com/drvyYps5hS — Laura Stella (@laura_ann_park) March 17, 2021

trisha running to twitter to destroy david dobrik pic.twitter.com/9h3jJAtUVM — ✰ monica ✰ (@yikessmonica) March 17, 2021

Of course, this is not the first consent-related allegation levied against David Dobrik. BigNik had earlier said that he was continuously harassed by David Dobrik when they used to work together. David spoke about some of the incidents in the apology video, but has received even further criticism.

He apologized to Seth Francois and said that he has distanced himself from Durte Dom and some other Vlog squad members due to being “disappointed in them.” However, people were not at all pleased with the apology, for multiple reasons. It was said to be casual, dry, and did not include some of the more serious incidents.

AGED LIKE MILK: Many noticing David Dobrik said “We’re going to jail” at end of his “threesome bit” vlog. Recently, one of girls involved alleged she was raped by Durte Dom for vlog. Trisha Paytas also alleged David had Todd Smith and Jeff Wittek buy alcohol to loosen up girls. pic.twitter.com/U92QEHOgNu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 17, 2021

A video of David Dobrik talking about “going to jail” during the shooting of the “threesome bit” vlog has been making rounds on Twitter. Hannah was involved in the shooting of the video, and the incident has not been talked about by David Dobrik himself. The overall situation has resulted in a plethora of people trying to have David Dobrik canceled.

this is what David dobrik means when he says 'lets talk' pic.twitter.com/IJQR6rmeBb — STREAM ENCORE (@methamorphesis) March 17, 2021

A woman is accusing Durte Dom from David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, of rape.



She told journalist @KatTenbarge David Dobrik was present that night, filmed her, and used the footage for a “threesome” plot in his vlog.



🔗: https://t.co/qbIWVa1azK pic.twitter.com/UlaxkCPWpd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2021

As can be seen in the tweets, David Dobrik’s apology video has done him more harm than good, as far as his career is concerned.