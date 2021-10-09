Where to watch 'Killer Camp' Season 2? Release date, trailer and all about The CW show

Killer Camp returns soon with its second season on The CW to make Halloween month special for viewers. This game series commenced last year and has been bringing a chill as well as entertainment to fans.

The contestants of Killer Camp are all set to play the reality show and determine the real serial killer among themselves before they get eliminated. The winner will take home a whopping amount as the cash prize.

Created by James Donkin and Ben Wilson, Killer Camp welcomes back comedian Bobby Mair as the presenter aka counselor of the TV series.

When will ‘Killer Camp’ Season 2 be released?

Killer Camp Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 10, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on The CW. Viewers can watch the latest episodes on the local CW channel or opt for livestreaming services such as Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream.

The new episodes will be available on The CW app as well, but one day after their TV release. If viewers wish to watch the previous season, they can do so via the network’s site or on the app.

What to expect from ‘Killer Camp’ Season 2?

The upcoming season is known as the new U.S. version of Killer Camp. A mix of 13 British and American campers participate in the game, which is held at Camp Pleasant. They go through several challenges to win $50,000 as prize money on the reality series.

The official synopsis of the first episode of Killer Camp Season 2 reads:

“Campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the ‘killer' among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who's back with counselor Bobby with a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders.”

The first episode, titled A Smashing Sequel, will be just the beginning of the contestants and the fans’ Halloween scare fest.

The network recently dropped the Killer Camp Season 2 trailer, which looks promising. The clip shows how viewers can expect drama and mystery as well as fun from the upcoming episodes. Although the number of episodes has been kept under wraps, it might not be more than five, which was the count for Season 1. Only time will tell whether Season 2 will be as impressive as the previous installment.

