Where to watch Luda Can't Cook Season 2? Release date and more about Ludacris' cooking show

With Luda Can't Cook, American Rapper and restaurateur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is going to master his culinary skills again. Luda Can't Cook will be broadcast on February 15, 2022 on discovery+.

In the three new episodes, the hip-hop star will try his hand at many international cuisines like Cuban, Haitian and Korean with help from top chefs to further enhance his culinary education.

Release date and more about Luda Can't Cook revealed

After the successful run of season one where he learned to cook for the first time with the help of the world's greatest chefs, the Fast & Furious actor Ludacris is back with another season, streaming on February 15, 2022 on discovery+.

This time, the owner of the Chicken+Beer restaurant will learn Haitian, Korean and Cuban Food from culinary experts, mastering his cooking skills further in the kitchen.

Elaborating on the much-awaited series, Courtney White, president of Food Network at Discovery Inc., revealed in a statement why the channel decided to bring Ludacris back for more.

She added:

“After the success of ‘Luda Can't Cook’ the first time around, we knew we had to bring Ludacris back for more – he is up for any challenge and combining his passion for food and learning unexpected new skills is so entertaining to watch."

Speaking about the idea behind season two, White further added that Ludacris was "determined" to master different cuisines from around the globe.

In the one-hour episode of Luda Can't Cook, Bridges will learn about the complex cuisines and prepare them under the guidance of top cooks.

In the first episode, the popstar will learn the basics of Haitian cuisine from Haitian-born Chef Alain Lemaire, while in the second, he will try his hands at Korean food with Chef Seung Hee-lee. To learn more about Cuban food, the actor will team up with Chef Michael Beltran, a James Beard Award-nominated chef.

Speaking about his culinary education from the show, Ludacris said in a statement:

“I put 100% into everything I do, including learning how to cook, and exploring different cuisines from across the globe with world-renowned chefs has been incredible. I’m excited for viewers to experience Haitian, Korean and Cuban food with me – and see how I put my own style into each dish.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The show is executively produced by Will Packer, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Kelly Smith from Will Packer Media, and Matt Kelly and Mike Sorensen from Anomaly Entertainment. Bridges’ journey of culinary education will begin on February 15, 2022 on discovery+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi