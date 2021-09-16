Where to watch the LuLaRoe documentary, 'LuLaRich'? Streaming details, episodes, and more about the company's rise and fall

On August 10, Amazon Prime Video dropped LuLaRich, a four-episode documentary based on the LuLaRoe pyramid scheme's scandal.

The series is co-directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, both of 2019's Fyre Fraud documentary fame. They also serve as co-executive producers for the four-part docu-series.

The docu-series will explore the beginning of the apparel retailer, from selling leggings to being worth $2 Billion at a point and then facing bankruptcy after lawsuits.

According to the official IMDB page of the documentary, the synopsis reads:

"LuLaRoe, the billion-dollar clothing empire accused of misleading thousands of women with their multi-level marketing platform."

According to Amazon Prime Video:

"LuLaRich is a true-con docuseries about LuLaRoe, the women's internet apparel company that went from fast-growing retail phenomenon to alleged viral multi-level marketing scam."

Release

The series has been available since September 10 on Amazon Prime Video, throughout most of the world where it is accessible.

What will it explore?

LuLaRoe will feature former employees, outside distributors, journalists, and, surprisingly, the company's co-founders. The documentary will include a significant portion of married couple DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham narrating their sides of the story.

The documentary's four episodes will showcase LuLaRoe's journey, from launching in 2013 to reaching a $2 billion valuation. Furthermore, it will also explore the class action lawsuits against the company in 2013. The class-action lawsuit filed by their "consultants (salespersons)" in October 2017 claimed $1 billion for alleged breach of contract.

What happened to LuLaRoe?

LuLaRoe gave a 100% buyback guarantee to its salespersons if they failed to sell items from their inventory. This low-risk deal enticed many people to sign up, who were left furious when the company changed the guarantee from 100% to 90% down the line.

According to The Press-Enterprise, the lawsuit also claimed:

"When consultants could not afford to purchase inventory, Defendants and their representatives encouraged them to borrow money, get loans, take out credit cards, and some were even asked to sell their breast milk to attain funds to purchase inventory."

Episodes 1 - 4

Episode 1 - Start-Up:

The first episode deals with the company's start and initial success.

Episode 2 - Show Up:

This episode will deal with LuLaRoe going public and recruiting salespersons (especially homemaker women).

Episode 3 - Blow Up:

It explores several controversies that have plagued the firm and its backlash on social media.

Episode 4 - Toe Up:

The last episode will explore the end of LuLaRoe after retailers and distributors left the company amidst the lawsuits.

LuLaRich documentary has an 8.3 rating on IMDB as of yet and is being liked by over 90% of the viewers, according to Google.

