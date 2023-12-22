Where to watch Married At First Sight Season 17 episode 10? Streaming platforms explored

Married At First Sight is a show where the contestants blindly marry strangers, meeting them directly on the day of their wedding! The series started streaming in July 2014 and now has 17 seasons; a clear indicator of its popularity.

Season 17 was released on October 18, 2023, and has since been dropping a new episode every Wednesday. Episode 10, titled 'Breaking Up the Party' was released on December 20, 2023, on Lifetime at 8 pm ET. The series can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Sling TV, or DirecTV.

What is Married at First Sight season 17 all about

The relationship experts of the show meticulously make matches between strangers and hope for them to last forever. This season's relationship experts include Pepper Schwartz who is a sociologist and a sexologist, Pastor Calvin Roberson aka Pastor Cal, a marriage counsellor and Dr. Pia Holec who is a psychotherapist.

Here's a video that introduces the couples and gives their first impressions:

The participants, from Denver, who are ready to tie the knot, meet with their future partners on the day of their wedding and hope for the best. They get to spend the wedding night in a hotel before heading out for a honeymoon; which in this season was Cancun in Mexico. After the honeymoon, they stay together for 8 weeks to determine if they want to continue their relationship or get a divorce.

Married At First Sight can be streamed for free on Philo and DirecTV stream. Sling TV also always has some promotional offers. On Amazon Prime Video though, viewers will have to rent the show. The previous seasons of the show can be caught on Netflix and Hulu.

The Decision Day and Married At First Sight's new episodes

After their honeymoon, when the newlyweds returned to Denver in episode 8; only three couples survived, as Orian and Lauren divorced right after their touchdown in Denver. The remaining three visited each other's houses had a potluck dinner and even got a surprise visit from Dr Pia.

Here's a glimpse at Orion and Lauren's divorce, the first divorce of the season:

Episode 11 of Married at First Sight is set to show the surviving three couplets ice-skating and skiing in celebration of their one-month anniversary. With just four weeks to go until the decision day, it will be exciting to observe who is actively pursuing their relationships further and who is heading in the direction of divorce.

The viewers can surely expect drama as Clare and Cameron tread cautiously with their relationships.

The show gets more exciting as the decision day comes closer. The viewers can't wait to find out who will last among Becca and Austin, Clare and Cameron, and Emily and Brennan. The slow-burning love stories and the hopes of their favorite participant's efforts turning to fruition keep fans intrigued.

In the previous seasons of Married At First Sight, there have been successful couples who are still together, they indeed are goals for the current participants and a testament to this experimental arranged marriage solution working. It gives credibility to the reality of the show and makes it a genuine watch.

Catch the upcoming episode on Lifetime on January 3, 2024.