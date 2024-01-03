Where to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Streaming options for all countries explored

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, created by Chris Black, was released on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023. The series picks up after the events of Godzilla (2014), following Monarch organization members as they come across Godzilla and other monsters known as Titans for fifty years.

The first episode of Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters is enough to get you hooked. The series is quite enthralling. It brings to mind memories of the first Jurassic Park. Apart from its romance aspects, the show has a lot of heartfelt scenes, which helps the storyline as it allows the audience to connect with the characters.

Monarch: the Legacy of Monsters is streaming on Apple TV+

Big-budget, classic blockbuster filmmaking is something Apple hadn't introduced to its television lineup for the longest time. That has now materialized as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is scheduled to be released weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Eight of the ten episodes of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters have already been aired. It means the series' first season has two episodes left, which equates to two weeks of mysteries, monsters, and Godzilla.

The first two episodes were streamed concurrently on the day of the debut, November 17, and the third episode was released on Wednesday, November 22. The tenth and final episode of the series will be premiering exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?

Kurt Russell playing Lee Shaw (Image via IMDb)

Using an unusual but incredibly effective stunt casting, the ten-part series follows two parallel timelines, bringing together three young protagonists in each. San Francisco is still littered with rubble and makeshift dwellings one year after Godzilla wreaked havoc on the city, in 2015. There, people are now coming to terms with the reality of gigantic lizards.

Amidst encounters with Titans like Godzilla, the series chronicles the Monarch organization's members over several decades. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell both play Lee Shaw but in different eras.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' main plot follows Cate, Kentaro, and May as they become involved with Monarch in 2015. Since G-Day occurred a year ago in this arc, humanity has had some time to adjust to the reality that Titans exist.

Humanity is still in shock from G-Day and adjusting to the new normal. Plus, many people—including Cate—are still dealing with the hurt and trauma from the G-Day events.

After surviving a Godzilla attack in San Francisco, Cate travels to Tokyo in search of information about her father, who she believes is dead. Little did she know that her mission would unveil long-buried mysteries regarding her family and the enigmatic Monarch organization.

What happened in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 8?

The episode skillfully switches back and forth between this past and the present, with Cate, Kentaro, May, and Tim, visiting Kazakhstan, the location of Keiko's death (or was it really "death"?), to prevent Lee from blowing up another portal and overloading the remaining portals.

In any case, Lee sets the countdown for the bombs that will fill in the gateway despite Cate's concerns since he thinks Godzilla wants to keep the worlds above and below apart and he's just making sure that arrangement lasts forever. But just then, a monstrous creature with almost a thousand teeth appears and begins to wreak devastation.

The gateway, which serves as a doorway to the hollow-earth region shown in the most recent MonsterVerse film, Godzilla vs. Kong, is first entered by May and subsequently by Cate and Lee. The location crumbles, leaving Kentaro, Tim, Duvall, and the titan's fate unknown.

Eight episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+. Episodes 9 and 10 will be released on January 5 and 12, respectively, on Apple TV+.