Where to watch Napoleon online? Streaming platforms for all countries

Under Ridley Scott's direction, Napoleon has achieved box office success, raking in an impressive $200 million, despite its initial creation as a streaming platform.

The much-anticipated online release of the movie is on January 9, 2024, exclusively on premium video on demand. The movie will eventually make its way to Apple TV+ after its theatrical run.

However, the streaming platform has yet to announce a date. Before its availability on Apple TV+, the film can be enjoyed on digital platforms and premium video on demand (PVOD) starting January 9, 2024.

A still from movie (Image via Apple TV+ Press)

Viewers keen on catching the movie have the option to rent it online through platforms like BookMyShow, Google Movies and YouTube Movies, on a nominal fee.

Having premiered in the United States on November 22, 2023, the film is gearing up for its premium video on demand release on the specified date.

The rise and fall of Napoleon: A tale of ambition and obsession

The film depicts the inevitable downfall and dishonor of Napoleon, echoing the saying that every rise is accompanied by a fall.

Ridley Scott's ambitious portrayal of the iconic French Emperor, played by Joaquin Phoenix, unfolds as a spectacle-filled action epic. The official trailer for the movie was launched by Sony Pictures Entertainment on July 10, 2023.

Apart from Phoenix, the movie features Vanessa Kirby in the role of Joséphine, Napoleon's wife and consort.

Tahir Rahim portrays Paul Barras, the politician, while Ben Miles takes on the character of Caulaincort, his top advisor. Ludivine Sangier appears as Madame Tallien, the socialite, and Matthew Needham plays Lucien, his brother.

Director Ridley Scott (Image via Getty Images)

Napoleon, orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, captures the checkered rise and fall of Bonaparte against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking.

The narrative delves into Bonaparte's relentless journey to power, emphasizing his complex relationship with his one true love, Josephine. The film showcases his visionary military and political tactics through dynamic, practical battle sequences.

Vanessa Kirby in the role of Joséphine, Bonaparte's wife and consort.(Image via Getty Images)

Scott's ambitious portrayal spans decades of French history, immediately following the birth of the United States. The film concentrates on the tumultuous French Revolution, revealing a man confident in his military prowess and ambitious goals.

Napoleon, embodied by Joaquin Phoenix, is presented as a figure who, despite winning the affection of Josephine through sheer will, is pulled by a stronger obsession — his desire for acceptance by the aristocracy of other major European powers and their conflicts.

This pursuit leads him to make war in an attempt to extend French control beyond its borders, eventually resulting in his exile, resurrection and eventual downfall.

The starring ensemble: A closer look at the cast of Napoleon

In the cast of Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of the egomaniac and iconic military leader, Napoleon Bonaparte.

The biopic unfolds the life of the renowned Frenchman, tracing his journey from a military rank to that of a general and eventually ascending to become the emperor of France.

The list features some of the main characters from the movie.

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of the French

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, his first wife

Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, a politician during the French Revolution

Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington

Ben Miles as Armand de Caulaincourt, a diplomat and his close advisor

Ludivine Sagnier as Thérésa Cabarrus (Madame Tallien), a socialite and noblewoman

Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, his brother

John Hollingworth as Marshal Ney, praised as "the bravest of the brave" by Napoleon

Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, one of Napoleon's finest commanders

Sinéad Cusack as Letizia Bonaparte, mother of Napoleon

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Abbé Sieyès

Phil Cornwell as Sanson the Bourreau, the executioner who guillotined Louis XVI

Édouard Philipponnat as Alexander I, Tsar of Russia

Jannis Niewöhner as Hippolyte Charles

Miles Jupp as Emperor Francis II

Edward Bennett as Jean de Cambaceres, a Royalist supporter

Ian McNeice as Louis XVIII, King of France during the Bourbon Restoration

Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, a leading diplomat of France

Catherine Walker as Marie-Antoinette, Archduchess of Austria, and later Queen of France

Gavin Spokes as Moulin, a Directory politician

Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot, his general

Anna Mawn as the Archduchess Marie-Louise, his second wife

Davide Tucci as Lazare Hoche, a general and hero of revolutionary France

Sam Crane as Jacques-Louis David, a prominent Neoclassical French painter

Scott Handy as Marshal Berthier, his chief of staff

Tim Faulkner as Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher

Abubakar Salim as General Dumas

Kevin Eldon as Dr. Jean-Nicolas Corvisart

The Production Crew: Brains behind the scenes

Ridley Scott directed the film, and the writing credits go to David Scarpa. The production team includes Jimmy Abounouom, credited for Morocco under the name Ahmed Abounouom, as well as Winston Azzopardi serving as a co-producer.

Aidan Elliott takes on the role of an executive producer, while Nicola Fedrigoni is credited as the line producer for Italy.

Mark Huffam holds the position of producer (p.g.a.), and Raymond Kirk is acknowledged as a co-producer. Janine Modder also serves as a co-producer. Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott both contribute as producers (p.g.a.), and Kevin J. Walsh is recognized as a producer (p.g.a.).

In conclusion, the movie emerges as an epic cinematic journey directed by Ridley Scott, offering an immersive portrayal of Napoleon Bonaparte's ambitious rise and eventual fall.

With Joaquin Phoenix leading a stellar cast and Ridley Scott orchestrating grand-scale filmmaking, the film promises a captivating exploration of history.

As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to its theatrical release, followed by streaming availability on platforms like Apple TV+ and other digital options.