Where to watch Netflix's 'Seal Team'? Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix has announced a surprising lineup of movies and TV series for the holiday month and the South African-produced animated movie Seal Team is one of them. Bid farewell to the old year and welcome a new beginning with Quinn and his ragtag team as they teach a lesson to the menacing sharks, once and for all.

Seal Team is directed by Greig Cameron and co-directed by Kane Croudace. It is produced by the Trigger Fish Animation studios based in Cape Town, South Africa.

What is 'Seal Team' about?

Seal Team follows the story of Quinn, a seal who loves to spend his days in leisure, in the warm sun, splashing around in the beautiful waters off the coast of Cape Town. But life is not always so breezy. He is frequently interrupted from his leisure by the Great White Sharks, who are a menace to the neighborhood.

Determined to do something about this constant terror that looms over his life and the lives of other seals, Quinn decides it's time for the food chain to bite back. He recruits a ragtag team of like-minded seals who are brave, stupid and crazy enough to join his team and follow his plan to try and teach those sharks a lesson. Collectively they form a so-called Seal Team and embark on their mission. However, they are not prepared for the task they are about to take on. What follows is chaos.

Where to watch the upcoming animation?

Seal Team is scheduled to drop on the Netflix streaming platform on December 31, 2021. Viewers will need to subscribe to a Netflix plan to watch the movie.

According to director Greig Cameron:

"If electric eel cannons, flipper-to-flipper combat, leopard print speed boats, and literally ‘jumping the shark’ sounds like your idea of a party, you’re going to enjoy Seal Team as much as I do.”

Lindsay Sheppard 💖💜💙🌈🧠 @LSheppardVO



It’s such a treat to be part of this incredible movie w/such an all star cast and crew.



Let’s go sharks!🦈 Heh heh.



#sealteamnetflix #triggerfishanimation Whatcha doing New Year’s Eve? Why not spend it with the new animated movie Seal Team on Netflix!It’s such a treat to be part of this incredible movie w/such an all star cast and crew. youtube.com/watch?v=FT6k3H… Let’s go sharks!🦈 Heh heh. Whatcha doing New Year’s Eve? Why not spend it with the new animated movie Seal Team on Netflix!It’s such a treat to be part of this incredible movie w/such an all star cast and crew. youtube.com/watch?v=FT6k3H…Let’s go sharks!🦈 Heh heh. #sealteamnetflix #triggerfishanimation https://t.co/b7ievSFZ7u

Also Read Article Continues below

So get ready to end off a stressful year laughing out loud with Quinn and his Seal Team on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen