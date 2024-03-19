Where to watch Quiet On Set? All you need to know about the Dan Schneider expose

The much anticipated expose of producer and screenwriter Dan Schneider, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, is finally out. The four part docu-series explores the allegations of abusive and toxic behavior by the longtime Nickelodeon producer and screenwriter.

The show, directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, explores the dark underbelly of the sets of shows like Kenan & Kel, Sam & Cat, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, and iCarly.

While the shows had a huge grip on teenage pop culture of the time, behind the scenes reveals a harrowing tale of exploitation, abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is available to watch on Max

The series made its debut over the course of two nights on Investigation Discovery (ID), starting on March 17 and continuing March 18. While two episodes of the show have been aired, the last two aired on Sunday, March 18 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

More about Dan Schneider and the documentary

Dan Schneider, who is at the center of the documentary, started his career in Nickelodeon in 1993, writing and developing the show “All That.” Since then Dan Schneider wrote and produced several other successful shows, including, Kenan & Kel, Sam & Cat, Drake & Josh, and iCarly.

It was only in 2018 that allegations against Dan Schneider surfaced, and the former child stars started speaking out about their experience on the sets of the shows.

The docuseries will also see Drake and Josh star Drake Bell speak up for the first time about his experience with his former dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Peck spent 16 months in prison in 2004 after being convicted of committing a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16.

It was only recently revealed that the formerly unnamed minor was actualy Drake Bell.

Quiet on Set features never before seen interviews from writers, actors and crew, who worked on Dan Schneider's shows. Some of the actors include Alexa Nikolas, Giovonnie Samuel's, and Kyle Sullivan. The description of the show on Investigation Discovery also states that the documentary:

"will also offer emotional testimony from parents of cast members who attempted to advocate for their children on these sets."

Former All That cast members Bryan Hearne, Katrina Johnson, Giovonnie Samuels, and Kyle Sullivan, as well as director Virgil Fabian, will "pull back the curtain on the culture on the set of the beloved teen sketch series," while The Amanda Show writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton "expose allegations of a toxic and sexist environment."