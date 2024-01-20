Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 3? Streaming platforms explored

RuPaul's Drag Race, the iconic reality TV competition, aired its season 16 episode 3 on MTV. This episode, broadcast on Thursday, January 19, at 8 pm ET, marked a pivotal moment in the season, bringing together 14 diverse drag queens in a competitive showcase.

The episode distinguished itself with its creative challenges, featuring a three-category ball and a menswear-only sewing task, effectively testing the contestants' versatility and creativity.

Moreover, the introduction of the Rate-A-Queen twist added a new dimension to the competition, influencing the dynamics among the queens. The episode reached a dramatic turn as it witnessed the first elimination of the season, with Hershii LiqCour-Jete finding herself at the bottom of the lip-sync competition scoreboard.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3 streaming guide

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3 was conveniently accessible through various streaming platforms, ensuring fans could watch their favorite show with ease. Philo, priced at $25 per month after a free trial period, featured the episode as a part of its subscription service, providing access to over 70 channels, including MTV.

FuboTV, known for its wide range of channels, also streamed the episode through its Base Pro plan, available at $74.99 per month, with a free trial for new subscribers. Sling TV presented an affordable option, with a special offer of $15 for the first month, giving viewers access to MTV, among other channels.

Viewers with Hulu+ Live TV and DirecTV Stream subscriptions could also watch the latest episode, as MTV was available in their channel lineup. Cable subscribers had the option to watch the episode directly on MTV or through the MTV app.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3 was a significant one, as it was the first time that all 14 contestants competed together. The main event was a three-category ball, where contestants showcased their creativity and design skills. The themes revolved around nursery rhyme characters and iconic mothers, challenging the queens to push their boundaries in both fashion and performance.

A unique aspect of this episode was the menswear-only sewing task, which tested the contestants' ability to work with different materials and styles. The Rate-A-Queen twist, a new feature this season, allowed contestants to rank each other. This twist played a crucial role in the episode, impacting the decisions made and the overall dynamics among the queens.

In a series known for its dramatic eliminations, this episode of RuPaul's Drag Race was no exception. The elimination process involved a lip-sync battle, a signature element of the show, where contestants facing elimination performed to secure their place in the competition. This episode's lip-sync battle led to the departure of Hershii LiqCour-Jete, marking the first elimination of the season.

The decision was made following the intense competition in the episode, where each queen showcased their talents in the hope of progressing further in the quest for the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The episode also highlighted the emotional aspects of RuPaul's Drag Race, especially with the Rate-A-Queen rankings revealing the contestants' perceptions of each other. This revelation brought an emotional response from several contestants, particularly affecting Megami, who found herself at the lower end of the rankings.

As the season unfolds, RuPaul's Drag Race remains committed to its tradition of presenting diverse and challenging tasks. The next episode, scheduled for release on January 26, is set to test the queens' sketch comedy skills in the RPDR Live comedy show. As the competition progresses, the anticipation for who will win the grand prize of $200,000 and earn the coveted title continues to build.