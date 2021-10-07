Where to watch 'Sexy Beasts' Season 2? Release date, trailer and all about the Netflix dating series

Netflix original Sexy Beasts is back with Season 2. Blind dates will be taken to a whole new level as the dates are going to be more monstrous than ever.

The twisted series tries to do away with superficial dating. With the help of Hollywood prosthetics, real-life singles are turned into beasts, animals and mythical creatures, so one can only fall in love based on personality.

Narrated by actor and comedian Rob Delaney, Sexy Beasts definitely offers a hilarious dating experience.

About out-of-the-ordinary dating series, 'Sexy Beasts'

Sexy Beasts is a six-part series, each episode featuring a new single "picker" searching for their true love. The contestants will go on dates with three potential matches, out and about in the real world, with their exaggerated makeup looks.

After the dating bit is over, the "picker" has to choose one of their three dates as their match - their Sexy Beast. Everyone's real faces are revealed after the choice is made.

The new season has lively, funny and adorable cast members. A Goblin, who has been featured in Playboy, a tequila-slamming Rabbit looking for a lover just like his mother and many more such quirky characters.

It's going to be interesting to see the contestants' reactions as the show progresses.

When will Season 2 of 'Sexy Beasts' release?

Netflix's exclusive series, Sexy Beasts, will premiere globally on October 7, with its second season releasing just three months after the airing of Season 1.

Official trailer of 'Sexy Beasts'

Sexy Beasts Season 2 features a Shark, Armadillo, Meerkat, Dragon, Mummy, Fly, Sprite, Goat, Tiger, Fish, Ogre, Warthog, Bat, Tree, Chipmunk, Frankenstein, Gorgon, Parrot, Hedgehog, Sasquatch, Rabbit, Goblin, Cougar and a Snake.

“I’ve never had three girls fighting over me before” - Dragon

“Roasting is my love language” - Mummy

“I fall in love with every single girl I get with” - Bat

Sexy Beasts was produced by Lion TV for BBC Three in 2014, and for A&E in 2015. The show was filmed in the UK in 2020, strictly following all COVID-19 guidelines. The shooting took place in locations such as Trafalgar Square, Novelli Academy and Tower Bridge.

Edited by Sabine Algur